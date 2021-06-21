Forget BMI-These are the health tests you need to do today

For decades, the Body Mass Index (BMI) has been the most widely used method of determining if someone has a healthy weight. A simple calculation of weight divided by height can help you take a snapshot of someone’s health, but recent studies suggest that you can’t get the big picture.

“BMI is calculated based on a person’s height and weight, so it doesn’t take into account the amount of fat compared to muscle or whether body fat tends to be distributed around the waist,” said the UK. Bridget Beneram says Nutrition Foundation.

Studies show that a significant number of people classified as overweight by BMI are healthy and vice versa.One study published in International Journal of Obesity Led by UCLA, more than 54 million people in the United States are based on BMI, even though they are actually “cardiovascularly healthy,” judging from other markers such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure. It turned out to be misclassified as “unhealthy”. Conversely, about a quarter of people with a healthy BMI have poor cardiac metabolism. Focusing on BMI as the only indicator of health can also contribute to weight disgrace.

“BMI is a gold standard measure of weight, but it’s a limited measure because it ignores important factors. Age, gender, and ethnicity can all affect weight,” said a nutritionist. Says Jenna Hope. “In addition, BMI cannot distinguish between fat mass and non-fat mass. Fat mass is a more important predictor of health than overall body weight.”

If BMI is not always an accurate indicator of overall health, which test should you look for instead? According to, measuring waist circumference is as important as stepping on a scale. Scientific statement Published in the journal by the American Heart Association circulation..

Beer belly or so-called Middle-aged spread It may be a sign of visceral adipose tissue (VAT). This is a dangerous type of abdominal fat that wraps around the internal organs. Abdominal obesity can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, even if you are not overweight or obese based on your BMI. According to NHS guidelines, men with a waist circumference of 94 cm (37 in) or more and women with a waist circumference of 80 cm (31.5 in) or more are at risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and stroke, regardless of overall weight. It will increase.

the study Researchers at Loughborough University have found that people who weigh near the center but have a normal BMI are at greater risk of dying for some reason than those who are obese but have weight elsewhere. did.

In addition to measuring waist circumference, there are tests that can be easily performed at home to provide insights into cardiovascular health, musculoskeletal strength, and general health. These are the health checks you should try today.

Health checkup to try at home

Waist circumference

Waist circumference is one way to assess whether a person is at risk for abdominal obesity. Measure your hips with a tape measure. Find points on the lower ribs and upper hips and take measurements to breathe naturally without inhaling. According to NHS guidelines, if your waist length exceeds 94 cm (37 inches), try to lose weight. 80 cm (31.5 inches) for men and 80 cm (31.5 inches) for women, regardless of BMI.

Waist-hip ratio

Another way to assess if someone has a healthy amount of abdominal fat is the waist-hip ratio (WHR). While exhaling naturally, stand your legs straight and measure the widest part of your hips to measure your hip circumference. To calculate the WHR, divide your waist reading by your hip reading. According to the World Health Organization, healthy WHR is less than 0.9 for men and less than 0.85 for women.

Weight and height

BMI should not be used as the only measure of health, but BMI is useful for whether you are at high risk for obesity-related illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, certain types of cancer, and stroke. It will be an index. According to NHS guidelines, a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is healthy. To measure your BMI, divide your weight in kilograms by your height in square meters, or NHS Online BMI Calculator..

Stand up and sit test

According to the data published in, passing the “sit and rise” test reduces the risk of death from all causes. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.. The test is easy. If possible, move from standing to sitting on the floor without using your hands, arms, or knees to support yourself, and then back again. This only needs to be done once. In the first study of adults aged 51-80 years, those who did not pass this musculoskeletal strength test were more likely to die within 6 years than those who were able to sit and stand on their own. It was almost 7 times higher.