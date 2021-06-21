School children weigh in class in fear that the blockage may have created a crisis of obesity

In elementary school, students are weighed twice (Image: PA)

With concerns that the blockade of the coronavirus may pose a crisis of obesity, the new semester will begin in September, and elementary school children need to be weighed.

The combination of homeschooling, lack of regular exercise and PE lessons, and access to more meals while at home may have affected the well-being of our children.

Youth were to be measured as part of the National Child Measurement Program [NCMP]However, it was suspended in March 2020. That is, there is no way to know if there is a problem, or if so, how much.

The results are passed to the parent and warn if the child is at risk of developing weight problems.

Tam Fry, chair of the National Obesity Forum, told Independent:

“We have to do something very serious about this issue. We can’t wait until the end of Covid.

Children are supposed to be weighed in class

“I’m absolutely happy [NCMP] Return. “

He said experts have been unable to give figures on how much weight the children have weighed since March last year, but anecdotal evidence suggested that it was important.

Under the current system, school children weigh only twice in elementary school.

Frey called on ministers to respond to the Covid crisis by increasing the frequency of weighing once a year.

Russell Viner, a former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said the program was “very important to us after the pandemic.”

“There are many reasons to worry that the pandemic has increased obesity in the entire population, including children,” he said.

“”[But] There is no data on what the pandemic did to obesity in children. NCMP is essential for this. “

Parents can tell the result

Labor has called on the government to make sure that the program is backed by “public health resources needed to tackle obesity.”

Alex Norris, Minister of Public Health, Shadow, said: .. “

Liberal Democratic Party health spokesman Munilla Wilson said the suspension of the program during the pandemic was understandable, but “because it is now safe, the government can tackle the obesity crisis facing children. You shouldn’t waste your time developing the right strategy. ” In England “.

Guidance on NCMP warns that obese children are five times more likely to be obese than adults.

Obese children are more likely to get sick than their healthy weight classmates, miss school and need more medical care.

Prior to the pandemic, Britain had some of the highest rates of overweight children in Western Europe.

About one in three children graduating from primary school in the United Kingdom was overweight and one in five was classified as obese.

According to the latest results available from NCMP, the prevalence of obesity increased from 9.7% in 2018-19 to 9.9% in 2019-20 in reception classes aged 4 and 5 years.

In the sixth year, that number rose from 20.2% in 2018-19 to 21% the following year.