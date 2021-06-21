Studies show that COVID-19 was present in five states in December 2019, even before the first reported case in China.

In a recent study published in Clinical infections, The group of researchers aimed to pinpoint how quickly the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was prevalent throughout the United States. In their study, researchers tested the remaining archived samples from regular blood donations collected by the American Red Cross.
Research: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – Serological test of US blood donations to identify reactive antibodies: December 2019 – January 2020. Image Credit: Diana Sklarova / Shutterstock.com
SARS-CoV-2 spread
SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Since then, SARS-CoV-2 has continued to spread to the surrounding 192 countries and territories. As of June 19, 2021, more than 177 million people have been infected worldwide.
The United States reported the first case of SARS-CoV-2 in a 35-year-old American citizen who traveled from Wuhan, China to his home in Washington on January 21, 2020. The onset date of this individual’s symptoms was January 19, 2020. Importantly, two of the 12 first identified cases in the United States during this period identified the onset of symptoms as January 14, 2020.
Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discovered that people in some states in the United States were infected with SARS-CoV-2 much earlier than January 2020 in 2020. It was long after.
the study
Researchers have identified SARS-CoV-2 in the United States earlier than previously reported by identifying the presence of reactive antibodies in blood samples collected before January 21, 2020. The purpose was to determine if it exists in. The remaining archived samples from 7,389 regular blood donations collected by the American Red Cross between December 13, 2019 and January 17, 2020.
Samples were from donors in nine states, including Connecticut, California, Iowa, Michigan, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhoda Island, Wisconsin, and Washington. The team tested samples for anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody.
Samples were first tested against complete by pan-immunoglobulin (pan-Ig) enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Spike protein.. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgM ELISA, microneutralization test, orthototal Ig S1 ELISA, and receptor binding domain RBD) / angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) were subsequently found to be reactive in this assay. Tested by blocking. Activity assay.
Of the 7,389 blood samples tested, 106 were found to be reactive by pan-Ig ELISA. Of these 106 reactivity test pieces, 90 samples were further tested. Researchers found that 84 of these 90 samples showed neutralizing activity. In addition, one of these samples was found to exhibit S1 binding activity, while the other sample was found to exhibit more than 50% RBD / ACE2 blocking activity, thereby causing SARS-CoV- in these samples. It was suggested that there was a reactive antibody against 2.
“The findings in this report suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may have existed in the United States in December 2019, earlier than previously recognized.
The CDC continues to work with federal and non-governmental partners to carry out continuous monitoring using blood donations and laboratory samples for SARS-CoV-2 infections at multiple sites in the United States. “
In particular, antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 were identified in donations from Iowa, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and Rhode Island. This is important because these samples were collected months before SARS-CoV-2 was officially confirmed to be circulating in these states.
Illuminating the dynamics of how SARS-CoV-2 spreads from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic will help scientists trying to better understand the mechanism by which this virus spreads. This information helps you organize, plan, and notify your resource allocations, as well as prevent future outbreaks.