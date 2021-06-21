The effects of COVID-19 infection persist in patients after treatment





Patients infected with COVID-19 suffer from cognitive and behavioral problems that last as long as two months after discharge. Persistent and harmful cognitive effects of COVID-19 infection Italian scientists have identified possible viral overhangs in patients after COVID-19 who were followed up within 8 weeks. A study presented at the 7th meeting of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) found problems with memory, spatial cognition, and information processing that persisted two months after the patient was discharged. In this study, Italian patients were used to test their neurocognitive abilities in parallel with MRI examinations two months after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Our study confirms that significant cognitive and behavioral problems are associated with COVID-19 and persist for months after illness remission. “A particularly disturbing finding is a change in executive function that can make it difficult for people to focus. Plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms are labor. It affected 3 out of 4 younger patients. “ Professor Massimo Filippi of the Institute of Science and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan, Italy More than half of the patients experienced cognitive impairment. Of those 50%, 16% had problems with working memory, flexible thinking, and information processing. All of these cover cognitive executive function. 6% of them also experienced visuospatial problems and 25% showed a combination of all these symptoms. In addition, the study found that 20% of patients reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 16% had depressive symptoms. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection. Image Credit: GEMINI PRO STUDIO / Shutterstock.com Unexpected vital differences and other mental health implications Further analysis also revealed that psychopathological problems were much worse in younger people, as the majority of patients under the age of 50 experienced executive function problems. This was especially unexpected, as older patients are generally considered to be at greatest risk during this pandemic. However, the findings show that actual symptom profiles can vary significantly, especially when considering psychopathological issues. The findings also showed that the combined effect was frequent among severe cases of infection. This was noticeable because the higher the severity of COVID-19 acute respiratory symptoms during hospitalization, the lower the performance of executive function. Furthermore, considering the time scale, it was shown that cognitive impairment decreased from 53% to 36% in the same patient for more than 10 months, but PTSD and depressive symptoms persisted. This is especially insightful, as few studies can track patients over time. Further investigation into cognitive and neurological damage to COVID-19 This study provides important findings of temporal changes in the psychopathological profile of infected patients. More data can further support the findings of this study and also consider whether different treatments or vaccinations affect the pattern of results described in this study. Both larger studies and long-term follow-up are needed, but this study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems. Proper follow-up and treatment are essential to ensure that these previously hospitalized patients receive the appropriate support to help alleviate these symptoms. “ Dr. Kanu, a researcher at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan This study is one of four scientific presentations on neurology. Symptoms of COVID-19, A research field that is rapidly emerging from this week’s EAN Congress. Other studies include testing the frequency of post-hospital neurological symptoms based on this study, with 90% of patients showing post-COVID-19 symptoms, where neurological symptoms form an important part. Was shown. Another Ukrainian study found that 95% of patients had symptoms of neurocognitive impairment. Finally, the last study presented showed a high rate of neuronal damage in postmortem individuals infected with COVID-19. Overall, research efforts are now extending beyond the physical symptoms of COVID-19 and are currently investigating neurological and cognitive deficits. Future studies will provide further insight into the full range of symptoms and whether they change over time before and after treatment. Source: COVID-19 Cohort cohort characteristics of patients after the acute phase. It was announced at the 7th EAN Congress 2021.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos