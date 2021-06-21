Recovered from Long Covid. I am one of the lucky ones.

Times Insider It explains who we are and what we are doing, and provides behind-the-scenes insights into how journalism is combined.

I recently met a friend for lunch. This is one of the first New York social events since Covid-19 drove the world lonely 15 months ago. We laughed and shared a bottle of Prosecco. I don’t have a mask. Hugged. Twice. After a three-hour gab fest, they said goodbye to each other and said, “It’s great to see people happy again” as the woman walks down the street.

The signs are everywhere, and whatever goes through them in normal life, or in the post-pandemic world, is reappearing. However, euphoria is short-lived for tens of thousands of people who are infected with the coronavirus and continue to have symptoms. In April 2020, I was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had chest pain, malaise, fever, night sweats, and other illnesses that lasted for nearly 10 months after the virus left the body.I Wrote about experience Earlier this year, for Times magazine, I wondered if I could feel like myself again.

Fortunately, I seem to be back to normal. But when I got my second vaccination three weeks ago, I was worried about how my body would react. I sobbed when the nurse stabbed me with a syringe. The next day, I was overwhelmed by the chills and heat and curled up in a ball on the bed. Researchers suggest that vaccines may help the immune system fight long-lasting residual viruses. But the truth is that there’s still a lot we don’t know about Covid.

this month Research Tracking health insurance records for about two million U.S. people infected with the coronavirus last year, nearly a quarter (23%) seek treatment for new conditions such as nerve and muscle pain, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. I found out that. Pressure and fatigue. People of all ages, including children, were affected, and problems arose even among those who did not show symptoms of the virus.