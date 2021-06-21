Lack of Preparation The biggest failure of our collective ecosystem: US scientists | World News

An American scientist who describes Covid-19 as the worst health crisis in recent memory and heads a research division that is one of the top 20 leading pharmaceutical companies in the world says that lack of preparation is the “biggest” of the collective ecosystem. It was a failure. ” ..

“I don’t want to point my finger at anyone. In a sense it’s a collective failure of our system. () It’s the greatest success in our ecosystem, but you might argue. Our response to no Covid-19 is probably also the biggest failure Dr. Andrew Plump, Head of Research and Development at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, told PTI in an interview.

“Covid-19 is the worst health crisis of our generation or our previous generation. It was a tragedy. What happened all over the world is horrifying,” said Dr. Plump at the 15th India in June. -Organized by the Boston-based US Indian Chamber of Commerce (USAIC), said 22 before the US Biopharmacy and Healthcare Summit.

But with a silver lining, there is certainly learning to move forward, he said.

“I think the most important lessons are: Don’t be fooled by history again. History predicted this. I knew there would be a pandemic, but in fact, some this time around. I was fortunate in that respect. It could have been worse. “

In a recent editorial, he writes that the Covid-19 pandemic was a human and medical disaster, but by scientific means this time the world was fortunate.

“Covid-19 was far less lethal than its predecessor, less contagious than its predecessor pandemic virus, and was able to rapidly develop effective vaccine executives, but luck is a strategy. No, “he wrote in a STAT editorial.

Dr. Plump, co-founder of the Covid R & D Alliance, founded last year, argued that the pandemic needs the government to give it the same importance and priority as defense.

“The pandemic challenge doesn’t do anything because I don’t even know where to start because I don’t think I can see the enemy, but that’s wrong. I know the enemy,” he said. The science is very advanced, 8 or 9 out of 10 and can be predicted.

“With 80-90% confidence, you can guess what this virus will look like. Does it come from a liquid or a coronavirus? So you know the enemy,” he said. ..

Today, we have sufficient analytical capabilities to investigate viruses present in animals and use advanced analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to make better predictions.

“That is, not only based on what is likely to come from past events, but also by knowing specifically what these advanced analyses could facilitate, from a future pandemic. It’s based on the ability to protect, “says Dr. Plump. ..

He observed that there was a lot of room for cooperation between pharmaceutical companies in both countries, especially platforms like the US Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and said that innovation and science need to be the foundation first and foremost.

“Second, we need infrastructure. We need to focus. We need collaboration across science barriers, including governments and policy makers, not commercial organizations. This is the Indian Chamber of Commerce. I went. “He said.

Regarding the theme of this year’s conference, “From 1 Billion N to 1 Billion N,” Dr. Plump said: “This theme symbolizes the fact that we have become so innovative in health science that we can treat it today. A drug that can be tailored to an individual.”

“But we realize that we can’t serve our goals without making drugs that treat billions of patients around the world,” he said, adding to the dialogue between the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Suggested that it can be done. Bring health care innovation and ensure that you focus on innovation as well as access.

He opposed the move to grant TRIPS exemptions to certain Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO), as proposed by India and South Africa and endorsed by the United States.

“It’s scary because the problem is that we all want to create a solution that allows us to quickly resolve a pandemic. It’s not where the gap is. The gap is in the supply chain. It’s manufacturing. It’s in access, “he said. ..

“Recently, I’ve seen how vaccination programs were deployed in India. Here the government decided to decentralize a lot of work, which backfired. Vaccines ended up wrong. I went to people. The cost was pushed up. It’s not. About IP. This is the operational challenge we are facing now. It’s not an intellectual property challenge, “Dr. Plump said. I will.

As a result, not only are you unable to answer the questions, but you also have challenges in the future. He said that innovation is driven by intellectual property and therefore has the ability to have unique access to discoveries.

“And creating a structure that removes the protection of intellectual property as seen in the WTO will put a brake on innovation in the future, so I think that’s a scary example. Let’s do the right thing. But the solution is wrong. “