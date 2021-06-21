What is the UK Covid Vaccine Booster Program?

Minister of Health Matt Hancock He said he would make a government plan COVID Vaccine “booster” program for the next few weeks.

However, health leaders say planning is logistically difficult and needs to be started now. NHS Carry out the plan while they are addressing other challenges entering the winter.

Why are booster jabs considered?

So far, more than 42 million people in the UK have received a single jab and 31 million have received a second injection.

Multiple studies show Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine -The two most commonly used jabs in the UK-provide very strong protection against Covid after both doses.

Recommendation

Experts want to further strengthen their defenses against Covid by giving a third vaccination to people, especially those who are older and in good health.

How does the scheme work?

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Health announced that it would begin the world’s first study on the effectiveness of booster doses.

Thousands of volunteers received additional doses in the Cov-Boost study, led by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and backed by £ 19.3 million in government funding through the Vaccine Task Force.

The study will test seven vaccines and provide the world’s first important data on the effects of a third dose on a patient’s immune response.

Researchers want to understand how effective a third dose of the vaccine is, and whether mixing jabs from two different companies affects this result.

People eligible for booster jabs may participate in the vaccination site in the same way as the first and second vaccinations.

Why is the scheme not yet deployed?

The study will be conducted at sites supported by 16 National Institutes of Health throughout the UK, as well as at Health and Care Research Wales and NHS Research Scotland. A total of 2,886 patients will be included and participants will begin vaccination in early June.

All participants will be monitored for side effects throughout the study, blood will be drawn to measure the immune response on days 28, 84, 308, and 365, and additional blood tests will be done at other times. There are participants.

All sites have an electronic diary for all participants, alerting teams in real time as needed, and sending 24-hour emergency calls to investigative physicians who can provide clinical advice.

However, according to guidance released earlier this year, the first discovery is not expected until September.

The Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission is likely to approve the plan, but will not make a final decision until it considers all findings from the study.

What do health leaders say?

Health leaders want to know how long the protection from jabs 1 and 2 will last, and if one-third is needed. They also want to know if people get the same vaccine as the first two.

Chris Hopson, head of the NHS provider on behalf of the UK’s NHS hospitals and trusts, told the BBC: As soon as possible, you are ready to administer the jabs you need in the fall. “

He added, “We are an emergency response, mostly provided by an overworked workforce, and we cannot continue.”