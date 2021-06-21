Is it better to get immunity from catching COVID-19 or from a vaccine?What Science Shows | News

According to (TNS) studies, both coronavirus infection and vaccination provide immunity that can prevent people from getting sick again. But how and for how long it remains unclear — a scientific gap that only time can fill.
Regardless of how immunity is acquired, it is unknown who the body produces effective antibodies and why they last longer than others. Doctors speculate that age and certain medical conditions may play a role.
Nor does the lack of testing that plagued the country at the beginning of the pandemic help protect researchers forever from understanding the true effects of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were a total of approximately 114.6 million coronavirus infections in the United States between February 2020 and March 2021. This is about 81.1 million more cases than confirmed as of June 17th.
People can be immunized from both infection and vaccination, but antibodies produced by both routes target different parts of the virus, resulting in variability in the quality of protection.
It’s like a coin toss. There is a risk of being infected with COVID-19 and it is possible to become a long-distance carrier. Or you are at risk of getting vaccinated. Some argue that the end results are similar, but one is far more dangerous than the other.
This is what the latest data on previous infections and immunity from vaccines show.
There are certain illnesses in which an infection can provide more protection than a vaccine.
For example, measles and mumps are said to provide lifelong immunity to the virus, even though some vaccinated people limit and prevent the disease. Some people get infected.
However, if the new coronavirus is like other viruses in the coronavirus family, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), permanent protection after infection is unlikely.
However, research does provide some positive clues.
According to a study published in February, coronavirus patients have “substantial immunity” involving all four major parts of the immune system: memory B cells, antibodies, memory CD4 + T cells, and memory CD8 + T cells. “Memory” was acquired.
This protection lasted about 6 months after infection in most people, but suggests that it lasts up to 8 months for some and can last even longer in some cases.
According to another study posted in April, the history of COVID-19 in UK patients was associated with an 84% lower risk of reinfection about 7 months after a positive test.
In another non-peer-reviewed study published in June, 1,359 American health care workers who were previously infected with COVID-19 and were not vaccinated avoided reinfection for more than five months. I found out. “The practical and useful message is to think that symptomatic COVID-19 is as good as vaccinated,” said Cleveland Clinic researchers in a global vaccine shortage. Coronavirus “is unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination,” he said.
Scientists cannot predict who will develop innate immunity, but evidence suggests that people with severe COVID-19 can develop a stronger immune response than those with mild forms of the disease. It shows that the sex is high.
While studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against reinfection, the lack of a 100% effective vaccine can lead to “breakthrough cases.”
However, studies show that vaccine-derived antibodies are more robust than those from natural infections and work without causing other long-term complications that are often caused by illness or illness.
Two Italian doctors compared the subspecies-related infection and vaccination process with an action movie scenario.
It begins with “a character (virus) running around the world freely and escaping capture until it is finally sent to prison (built by innate immunity), but if this prison is not secure enough. The virus can escape with the help of certain mutations, “Dr. Emanuele Andreano and Dr. Reno Lapori of the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery Lab wrote in Nature. “Vaccine immunity … should help ensure that these escape routes are blocked.”
A non-peer-reviewed April study found that two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine yielded 10-fold higher levels of antibodies than those that occurred after spontaneous infection. ..
According to another April paper, people who had previously been infected with the coronavirus had a significant increase in existing antibodies after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and also provided protection against coronavirus variants. I did.
“In fact, at least for SARS-CoV-2, vaccines are more effective than nature … these are better than the traditional reactions that result from natural infections,” Whitehouse said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor, said at the COVID-19 briefing in May.
The exact reason why vaccines appear to produce stronger immunity than natural infections is unknown, but Dr. Sabrakline, a virologist and professor of immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that infection and vaccination are different ways Said it works with.
“The immune system of infected people is trained to target all these different parts of the virus, called antigens. You might think it provides the strongest immunity, but it’s not,” Klein said. Said. “Pfizer or Moderna vaccines target only peplomer, which is part of the virus that is essential for cell invasion.
“It’s like a big red button on the surface of the virus. It really sticks out there, and that’s what our immune system sees most easily,” she continued. “By focusing on this one big antigen, we are blindfolding our immune system so that we can only see that one virus.”
In other words, the vaccine acts to enhance the immune response that is obtained during a natural infection. Therefore, health professionals advise people who have been infected with COVID-19 to still be vaccinated.
Dr. Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington at Seattle, told The New York Times: “By boosting the immunity gained from the initial infection with the vaccine, you can actually get a better immune response.”
(Katey Camello, McClutch Washington Bureau via Tribunnews.com)