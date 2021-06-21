What You Need to Know About California Digital Vaccine Cards

Good morning.

Don’t, state officials Said, Call it a vaccine passport.

Residents do not need to carry Digital vaccination record What the state introduced last week.business No need to ask For that. You can also use a paper vaccine card if you wish.

According to the state tech workers who created it, digital records are just a free tool for navigating the world where you may be asked to show that you have been inoculated against Covid-19.

Dr. Erica Pan, a top California epidemiologist, said at a press conference on Friday that millions of Californians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Someone can misplace a paper vaccine card,” she said. “This is a backup.”

Are you still confused? Here’s what else you need to know:

How does this digital vaccine validation work?

If you have been vaccinated in California for any illness, not just for Covid-19, your vaccination should be recorded in the state vaccination registry.