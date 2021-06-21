Health
What You Need to Know About California Digital Vaccine Cards
Good morning.
Don’t, state officials Said, Call it a vaccine passport.
Residents do not need to carry Digital vaccination record What the state introduced last week.business No need to ask For that. You can also use a paper vaccine card if you wish.
According to the state tech workers who created it, digital records are just a free tool for navigating the world where you may be asked to show that you have been inoculated against Covid-19.
Dr. Erica Pan, a top California epidemiologist, said at a press conference on Friday that millions of Californians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Someone can misplace a paper vaccine card,” she said. “This is a backup.”
Are you still confused? Here’s what else you need to know:
How does this digital vaccine validation work?
If you have been vaccinated in California for any illness, not just for Covid-19, your vaccination should be recorded in the state vaccination registry.
Basically, when you plug in your name, birthday, and contact information, the new system matches that information with the state registry. If you are on the list, you will receive an email with a link to your Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Card. This card can only be accessed with the selected PIN.
When you enter your PIN to access the card, you can digitally carry a QR code that you can take and save screenshots, in addition to the same information that is on the paper record.
You don’t need to download another app to get the records.
When should I use it?
Companies can largely decide whether to require patrons to prove that they have been vaccinated if they want to enter without a mask, but state officials could do so for entertainment and sports facilities. He said he was hoping that there would be.
However, Dr. Pan said one of the most common examples of wanting to quickly and officially show that Californians have been vaccinated is while traveling, especially abroad.
“Many countries need vaccination proof,” she said.
Are there similar ones in other states?
Recently New York Introduced Excelsior PassVaccinated residents flash at Yankees and Mets games, comedy clubs, and a few bars and restaurants.But as my colleague Sharon Otterman Report earlier this monthMany of these uses were expected to get lost as the virus was no longer restricted.
The New York system was created by IBM under a contract. The California version was created by the state.
How can I know that it is safe?
The state’s chief innovation officer, Rick Clau, said at a press conference on Friday that the state’s vaccine records were prepared according to open source. SMART Health Card Framework developed by Vaccine Credentials InitiativeA coalition of public and private institutions aims to provide various vaccine providers with access to their health records while keeping that information safe.
For many:
Here’s what you need to know today
Joni Mitchell lived a comfortable family life with Graham Nash in Laurel Canyon. She booked a ticket for one plane abroad and embarked on an intercontinental trip that inspires much of her LP “Blue”. I wrote in an article published on the weekend To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the album.
Nash told them that Mitchell broke up with him by telegram. “She said,’If you squeeze the sand with your hands, it will go through your fingers.’ I thought, I see, and that was it.”
But from experience, you can hear and feel deeply with little knowledge of the personal stories behind “my old man” and “little green.” (And “California?” Is the perfect soundtrack to get back to the Golden State from anywhere.)
Even if you’ve never listened to the album, some of your favorite artists probably do. In the story, 25 musicians talked about their power and influence.
California Today will be open to the public at 6:30 am on weekdays Pacific time. Tell us what you want to see: [email protected].. Did you forward this email? Sign up for California Today here And Read all editions online here..
Jill Cowan grew up in Orange County, graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and has reported across states, including the Bay Area, Bakersfield, and Los Angeles, but she always wants to see more.Follow here or above twitter..
