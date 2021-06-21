Fully vaccinated people in the UK may not need to be quarantined, says Hancock | Health Policy

I have been double vaccinated, NHS Covid-19 App The minister of health confirmed that close contact with people infected with the virus could eliminate the need for immediate quarantine.

Matt Hancock said he is considering withdrawing a 10-day “stay-at-home order” for some people as part of a significant relaxation of the restrictions expected to be brought in the summer. Boris Johnson He reiterated his pledge that the final delay in the roadmap planned for July 19 would be the “end point.”

Since the deployment of the vaccine began in December last year, there have been unified rules for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. But now that all adults can book, the government is considering regaining some freedom for those who take it twice.