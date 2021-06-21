The study reviews natural drug candidates for the potential treatment of COVID-19

The 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is protracted and deadly, disrupting daily life and business activities to an unprecedented level in the last 100 years. The drug involved in this, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has been shown to be largely unaffected by a large number of reused and newly developed drugs and drug candidates. I will.

Recent treatises Saudi Arabia Biological Science Journal We seek to open up new approaches by examining a list of compounds derived from plants and other natural resources that have potential inhibitory activity against coronavirus.

Background

Traditional drugs have proven to be very useful as a source of antiviral compounds from natural resources, which could be developed as drugs. Not only are such compounds available in abundance, they are generally well tolerated at therapeutic doses, reasonably cheap, and belong to a variety of chemical structures.

The problems inherent in the identification and validation of such compounds include high-throughput screening using accurate techniques, given that little is known about the mechanism of action and active regions, and their complex chemical structures. included.

In addition, they are likely to require a lot of time and effort to separate, purify, and characterize. Accessing those sources is also relatively difficult.

In this review, the most effective compounds with the lowest half the maximum inhibitory concentration (IC50) include luteolin, psychosaponin B2, silvestrol, glyphiscin, and cepharanthin.

Protease inhibition

The potent anti-replication activity exhibited by many of these compounds is often due to the inhibition of viral proteases that cleave viral polyproteins to produce active compounds essential for viral replication. That is, viral proteases are required to cleave the replicase enzyme to allow viral replication to proceed.

The ribonucleic acid (RNA) that encodes the replicase is translated in the viral genome. The replicase gene encodes a protease required to release both itself and other nonstructural proteins.

Among these proteases are papain-like proteases (PLpros), which are essential for viral polyprotein processing, followed by ubiquitin chain cleavage and subsequent inactivation of interferon-stimulating genes. This indicates that compounds that antagonize PLpro may be a promising lead in the development of antiviral drugs.

PLpro antagonists show anti-SARS-CoV activity

Modified flavonoids such as tomentin from the fruit of Kiri tomentosa It showed inhibitory activity against PLpro required for virus replication.

again, Cluster amaryllis The extract showed antiviral activity, new phytochemicals and high therapeutic index. Similarly, SARS-CoV 3CLpro Isatis indigotica, Indigo, sinigrin, aloe emodin, and hesperetin, as well as sinigrin, are most effective.

The amide derivative of glycyrrhizin also showed much higher anti-coronavirus activity compared to the parent compound, but was more toxic. Tancinone also inhibited SARS-CoV papain-like protease (PLpro) and 3CLpro through inhibition of deubiquitination.

Complement inhibition

Luteolin is a flavonoid compound found in many plant-based formulations, including: Herbs, Artemisia, houttuyniae herbs, flowers Chrysanthemum indicum.. It exhibits a prominent ability to antagonize complement activation via both classical and alternative pathways, thus limiting inflammatory injury.

The role of complement in immune-mediated inflammatory inflammation is important in causing systemic injury and respiratory failure in severe COVID-19, making it a promising tool for future exploration.

Inhibition of viral replication

Sho-saiko-to is isolated from the following herbs Bupleurum spp. , Heteromorpha spp. , And Scrophularia scorodonia, And have been proven to have antiviral activity with a high safety margin. Of these, psychosaponin B2 inhibits early viral replication, virus-host cell attachment, and cell invasion. It has been reported to inhibit the seasonal human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E).

3-Beta freederanol and other freederanol-containing triterpenoids show the same activity and are highly potent.The same activity was found in the roots of a compound called pyranoxanthone. Calophyllum blanco..

Lectins also appeared to act in a two-sided manner, first blocking the attachment of the virus and secondly blocking the last part of the infectious phase. Griffithin is a natural lectin that is isolated from the red seaweed Griffithia and exhibits a carbohydrate binding site. Binds to glycan residues in MERS-CoV Spike protein, Therefore, it inhibits virus-host cell attachment.

In mouse experiments, both symptomatic disease and mortality after SARS-CoV infection were reduced while regulating the immune response of host cells.

Anti-MERS-CoV activity

Compounds such as resveratrol and silvestrol showed anti-MERS-CoV activity, inhibited viral replication and rescued infected cells. When administered in continuous administration, the effect can be sustained without reducing the inhibitory effect.

Diversion of natural compounds

Among several compounds screened for anti-SARS-CoV-2 diversion potential, cepharanthin, mefloquine hydrochloride, and selamectin showed significant inhibition of viral replication. Inhibition by cepharanthin resulted in 15,000-fold lower levels of viral replication compared to controls.

This may be explained by the inhibition of coronavirus invasion and the subsequent processes that occur inside the cell.

Other potential diversions include niclosamide, an anthelmintic that prevents SARS-CoV replication. Similarly, synaseline is a serotonin antagonist and exhibits a strong inhibition of viral replication without evidence of toxicity.

Implications

The range of activity and chemical structure of natural compounds with antiviral activity, as well as their large safety margins, facilitate their search for potential antivirals.Despite the difficulty of their separation and accessibility, the scope of activity and Effectiveness This means that it is worth investigating to find potential remedies and / or preventatives for this nasty virus.