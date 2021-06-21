Resurrection of viruses, especially in children’s winter





ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – It seems that the mask has come off and the winter-like respiratory virus has been unblocked at the same time. Dr. Kurtso Bush, a pulmonologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glenon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, said: Cardinal Glennon has seen a 20% increase in winter-like viruses, including RSV, in children up to the age of two. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV (Respiratory Syndrome Virus) is a common respiratory virus, usually with mild cold-like symptoms that can be more severe, especially in infants and the elderly. Causes. “This is a virus that can escalate beyond the common cold to something that involves a faster type of breathing,” Sobush said. “It can increase fever, which can cause at least some difficulty with dyspnea that can cause an increase in cough that children seem to never stop.” Studies suggest that one in five asymptomatic COVID patients will eventually suffer from long-distance symptoms.

RSV is usually spread by coughing or sneezing. According to doctors, the increasing number of cases of RSV may be related to less mask wear and greater social distance. “I think a lot of people will blow off at least certain snuffs (something here and there), at least in the summer. It’s probably just an allergy, or it’s something else,” Sobush said. Said. “But some respiratory viruses that have been found to be serious in the past have at least seen this rise. I would like parents to be aware.” last week, CDC issued healthRecommendations to notify healthcare professionals and caregivers of increased RSV activity in parts of the southern United States. Authorities urged RSV testing of people showing signs of acute respiratory illness that are negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. RSV infections in the United States occur primarily during the cold and flu seasons in the fall and winter. In April 2020, RSV activity declined rapidly, probably due to coronavirus precautions. The CDC said RSV activity remained relatively low from May 2020 to March 2021 compared to the previous year. However, since late March, the CDC has noticed an increase in reported RSV cases. Some companies want to bring their employees back to the office.Some workers hesitate

Sobush expects some parents to send their children to school in masks this fall, whether or not they need them at school. “I think there are certain situations where children still wear masks and come to school. I think they’re here a little bit, especially when they have viral symptoms, but otherwise they I just blow my nose a little, “he said. And, as before the pandemic, doctors say that good hand washing for children is still important to slow or stop the spread of the virus.

