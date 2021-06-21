COVID-19 causes cognitive and behavioral problems in patients





COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioral problems 2 months after discharge. It was discovered in a new study presented at the 7th Parliament of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN). Memory, spatial recognition, Information processing The problem was identified as a possible overhang from the virus in patients after COVID-19 who were followed up within 8 weeks. The study also reported that 1 in 5 patients reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with 16% Depressive symptoms.. The study, conducted in Italy, tested neurocognitive abilities and performed an MRI brain scan of patients two months after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Over 50% of patients experienced cognitive impairment. 16% experienced executive function problems (working memory, flexible thinking, information processing management), 6% experienced visual space problems (difficulty in determining depth and checking contrast), and 6% Experienced memory loss and 25% showed a combination of all these symptoms. Cognitive and psychopathological problems Young people, The majority of patients under the age of 50 Executive function.. Overall, the higher the severity of COVID-19 acute respiratory symptoms in the hospital, the lower the performance of executive function. In addition, longitudinal observations of the same cohort 10 months after COVID-19 showed that cognitive impairment decreased from 53% to 36%, but PTSD and depressive symptoms persisted. The lead author of this study, Professor Massimo Filippi of the Institute of Science and University Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan, Italy, explains: Relief of illness. “ “A particularly disturbing finding is the change in executive function we find, which can make it difficult for people to focus, plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms It affected 3 out of 4 younger working age patients. “ number Important relationship It was observed between cognitive ability and brain volume in the study. “Both larger studies and long-term follow-up are needed, but this study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems,” said San Milano. Dr. Kanu, a researcher at Raffaele Hospital and the lead author of the study, concluded. .. “Proper follow-up and treatment is important to ensure that these previously hospitalized patients are given sufficient support to help alleviate these symptoms.” Numerous COVID-19 survivors experience cognitive complications For more information:

COVID-19 Cohort cohort characteristics of patients after the acute phase. It was announced at the 7th EAN Congress 2021.

