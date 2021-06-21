Recent advances have enabled a novel approach to old enemies-ScienceDaily





Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and Naval Medical Research Center have partnered with researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Acuitas Therapeutics to develop a new vaccine based on mRNA technology that protects animal models from malaria and deliver the results. npj vaccine..

In 2019, an estimated 229 million malaria outbreaks worldwide will result in 409,000 deaths and extraordinary costs in terms of human morbidity, mortality, financial burden and regional social stability. It has occurred. Around the world, Plasmodium falciparum is a parasite species that causes most of death. Pregnant women, children, and malaria-inexperienced travelers are at greatest risk of serious illness. Malaria control development has been a Pentagon priority research area, as the disease remains the greatest threat to US troops deployed in endemic areas. Safe and effective malaria vaccines have long been an elusive target for scientists. The state-of-the-art malaria vaccine is RTS, S, a first-generation product developed in partnership with WRAIR. RTS, S is based on the peri-sporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum, the most dangerous and widespread species of Plasmodium falciparum. Although RTS and S are influential measures in the fight against malaria, field studies have shown that they have a limited sterility effect and protection period. Limitations associated with RTS, S and other first-generation malaria vaccines have led scientists to evaluate new platforms and second-generation approaches to malaria vaccines. “The recent success of vaccines against COVID-19 highlights the benefits of mRNA-based platforms, especially with highly targeted design, flexible and rapid manufacturing, and strong immunity in ways that have not yet been investigated. It’s the ability to drive a response, “says Dr. Evelina Angov. Researcher in the malaria biopharmaceutical division of WRAIR and the lead author of the treatise. “Our goal is to translate these advances into a safe and effective vaccine against malaria.” Like RTS and S, the vaccine relies on the peri-sporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum to elicit an immune response. However, this approach uses mRNA (with lipid nanoparticles that protects against premature degradation and helps stimulate the immune system) to encode the peri-sporozoite protein itself into cells, rather than administering the protein version directly. I urge you to do it. These proteins provoke a protective response against malaria, but they do not actually cause infection. “Our vaccine has achieved a high level of protection against malaria infection in mice,” said Catherine Mallory, a WRAIR researcher and lead author of the article at the time of submission of the article. “More work remains before clinical trials, but these results are promising signs that an effective mRNA-based malaria vaccine is achievable.”

Story source: material Provided by Walter Reed Army Research Institute.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

