Listening to music before bedtime interferes with sleep





A recent study from Baylor University found that the relationship between listening to music and involuntary music images, or sleep with “earworms,” ​​affects sleep patterns when a song is playing in the human mind. May give. Dr. Michael Skarin, an associate professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor University, said in a press release: “Everyone knows that listening to music feels good. Adolescents and young adults listen to music on a daily basis near bedtime. But sometimes you can do too many good things. Yes. The more music you listen to, the more likely you are to catch an earworm that doesn’t disappear at bedtime. When that happens, your sleep can suffer. “

We found that people who experience earworms regularly at night, defined as more than once a week, are more likely to have poorer sleep quality than those who rarely experience earworms. Interestingly, research shows that some instrumental music is more likely to cause earworms and disrupt sleep quality compared to lyrical music. The survey included a survey of 209 participants who answered a series of questions about sleep quality, how to listen to music, and the frequency of earworms. It also includes an study of 50 participants from Sukarin’s Institute of Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition in Baylor, how researchers can induce earworms and affect sleep quality. I checked. This part of the study included polysomnography, which tracks participants’ brain waves, heart rate, breathing, and more during sleep. “Before bedtime, three popular catchy songs: Taylor Swift’s” Shake It Off, “Carly Rae Jepsen’s” Call Me Maybe, “and Journey’s” Don’t Stop Billy Bin. ” I played, “Skarin said in a press release. “We randomly assigned participants to listen to the original versions of those songs or the non-lyrical instrumental versions of the songs. Participants were asked if and when they experienced earworms. Answered. Next, we analyzed whether it affected nighttime sleep physiology. People who caught earworms had more difficulty falling asleep, more nighttime awakenings, and more. I spent more time in the lighter stages of sleep. “ In addition, EEG readings, or records of electrical activity in the brain, were quantitatively evaluated to analyze physiological markers of sleep-dependent memory enhancement. According to the authors of the study, memory integration reactivates temporary memory during sleep and transforms it into a longer-term form. “We thought we would have earworms at bedtime when people are trying to fall asleep, but we regularly report that people have awakened from sleep with earworms. I certainly didn’t know, but both research and research did show that, “Skarin said in a press release. The results show that individuals with sleep earworms showed slower vibrations during sleep. This is a marker of memory reactivation. The findings also showed that the increase in slow oscillations was dominant in the area corresponding to the primary auditory cortex. This has to do with earworm handling when people are awake. “Most people thought that music improved their sleep, but those who listened to more music found that they had worse sleep,” Skarin said in a press release. “What really surprised me was that instrumental music deteriorated the quality of sleep. Instrumental music leads to about twice as many earworms.” The study also found that people with a strong listening habit experienced persistent earworms and poor sleep quality. These results are in contrast to the idea that music can help sleep. Health organizations recommend listening to quiet music instead, but Sukarin counters this with his measures to show that the sleeping brain continues to process music for hours, even after the music has stopped. Did. “In general, when pairing to listen to music in bed, there is an association that being in that context can trigger earworms even when not listening to music, such as when trying to sleep. “Skarin said in a press release. reference According to a Baylor University study, listening to music before bedtime interferes with sleep. Baylor University. Published June 9, 2021. Accessed June 11, 2021. https://www.baylor.edu/mediacommunications/news.php?action=story&story=223743

