Dear Doctor: Educate People About Rare Food-Dependent Exercise-Induced Threats





Dear Dr. Cockroach: Write about food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Many medical professionals are still unaware of this rare and potentially fatal condition. Thank you very much! –MS Answer: Anaphylaxis is the most serious of all allergic reactions. It develops quickly and initially causes symptoms such as warmth and flushing, diffuse hives and itching, and sudden malaise. More serious symptoms include swelling of the lips, tongue, and uvula (the one that hangs behind the throat). This is very serious and can limit a person's breathing. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, cramps and diarrhea can occur. Cardiovascular symptoms include hypotension, syncope, and ultimately cardiovascular dysfunction. Anaphylaxis occurs most often after exposure to allergens, especially drugs, but it can also be food or insect bites. Exercise-induced anaphylaxis is a rare form of anaphylaxis that is common in women. As the name implies, anaphylaxis is associated with exercise and can be initiated at any stage of exercise. More intensive exercise is more likely to cause symptoms. If you stop exercising immediately, your symptoms usually stop. However, many can instinctively run for help, dramatically exacerbating the attack. This is the most important message about exercise anaphylaxis. Food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis is a more rare subtype of exercise-induced anaphylaxis. In this condition, exercise-induced anaphylaxis occurs only when exercise begins within minutes or hours of eating certain foods, but eating foods immediately after exercise rarely causes symptoms. The most commonly associated foods are grains (especially wheat) and nuts, but many foods have been reported, including fruits, vegetables, legumes and seeds. People who develop severe allergic symptoms after exercising should be suspicious of their diagnosis. This is not a well-known condition and there is no doubt that referral to a specialist such as an allergist is appropriate if the diagnosis is suspected. Allergists may perform clinical or skin tests for allergies to confirm the diagnosis. Exercise challenge tests are performed by some professionals only if they have the necessary expertise and tools to deal with anaphylaxis. Dear Dr. Cockroach: Commercial screening tests have shown "abnormal" results for atrial fibrillation. Currently, there is no family doctor. Can you give me some advice on where and how to get started? –DS Answer: Screening tests are not very accurate in diagnosing atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal cardiac rhythm that increases the risk of stroke. However, if the screening test is positive, it is appropriate to get more information. Despite technological advances in wearable devices, the best way to diagnose atrial fibrillation is still medically practiced and physician-interpreted EKG. A simple office EKG accurately diagnoses a person with atrial fibrillation at that time, but some people go in and out of atrial fibrillation. In that case, the medical device can be worn for a period of time (usually 48 hours or more) to identify atrial fibrillation. Primary care or cardiologists usually order this test. It should be better and less expensive than going to the emergency room, so I hope you can get in touch with your doctor right away.

