Obstructive sleep apnea common in CVD, requires more awareness







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure: Yeghiazarians has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association, obstructive sleep apnea is common in individuals with risk factors such as CVD and hypertension and requires screening in that population. “The AHA Scientific Statement was created to raise awareness between physicians and patients about this condition and encourage more screening and treatment as needed.” Yerem Yeghiazarians, MD, FAHA, The Leone Perkins family’s donated chair of cardiology, the chair of the Science Statement Writing Group at the University of California, San Francisco, and a professor of medicine, told Healio. “Treatment for sleep apnea is associated with improved mood, reduced snoring, improved quality of life, reduced daytime sleepiness, and increased work productivity.” Yerem Yeghiazarians, MD, FAHA, Chair of the Scientific Statement Writing Group, Professor of Medicine, and Chair of the Leone-Perkins Family of Cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

According to the statement circulationIn the United States, the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can reach 40% to 80% of patients with cardiovascular disease such as hypertension, HF, CAD, pulmonary hypertension, AF, and stroke. In addition, OSA affects 30% to 50% of people with high blood pressure. It is associated with type 2 diabetes, exacerbation due to HF, and sudden cardiac death. It is a risk factor for atrial fibrillation. In addition, OSA is associated with all causes and increased mortality from CV. Previous studies have shown that treatment with continuous positive airway pressure is associated with a 42% reduction in mortality in severe OSA patients after 6-7 years of follow-up. However, OSA is not recognized and treatment is inadequate Despite the high prevalence of comorbidities with cardiovascular disease and increased adverse outcomes of CV, Yeghiazarians and colleagues write: “This condition adversely affects the patient’s overall quality of life and is significantly associated with many cardiovascular complications,” Yeghiazarians told Healio. “Appropriate screening and treatment is recommended.” To address the lack of diagnosis and treatment of OSA in patients with cardiovascular disease, the authors recommended: OSA screening should be performed in individuals with resistant or uncontrolled hypertension, pulmonary hypertension, and recurrent atrial fibrillation after cardioversion or ablation.

OSA screening by sleep studies should be performed in patients with NYHA class II to IV HF, especially if sleep apnea or excessive daytime sleepiness is suspected.

OSA should be treated with available treatments, Potentially accompanied by lifestyle and behavioral changes and weight loss;

Severe OSA should be treated with CPAP if possible;

Patients with mild to moderate OSA can consider treatment with oral devices that adjust jaw and tongue placement during sleep to avoid respiratory problems.And

Regular follow-up, including an overnight sleep test, should be performed to confirm the effectiveness of the treatment. “We need more research into improving home diagnostic tools and how to identify cardiovascular risk in patients with OSA,” Yeghiazarians said in a press release. “Still, the overall message is clear. Patients with existing cardiovascular risk factors need to be more aware of OSA screening and treatment.” For more information: Yerem Yeghiazarians, MD, FAHA, It can be reached at 535 Mission Bay Blvd., South San Francisco, CA94158.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos