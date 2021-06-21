How it works, health benefits and risks

If you want to lose weight, intermittent fasting may be one of the ways you are considering changing your diet.After all, it’s one of the most popular diet There, it’s not about changing your food (so that you can still have your favorite treat), and more about the time you eat it.But are you fasting a safe diet plan and are there any other health benefits? Weight loss??

To Dr. Deborah Lee Fox Online Pharmacy Ph.D. And Jenna Hope, founder with a registered nutrition consultant Jenna Hope Nutrition, To find out more about intermittent fasting-how it works, and its strengths and weaknesses:

What is an intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is a type of dietary pattern that differs from traditional diets. when Can be eaten instead what You can eat During the period of fasting, you severely limit what you eat.

There are several types of intermittent fasting regimes, the two main ones:

16: 8 Diet: This is a 16-hour daily fast with an 8-hour meal window. “A relatively easy way to do this is to stop eating after dinner, for example at 8 pm, skip breakfast, and not have lunch until noon the next day,” says Dr. Lee.

"This is where you limit your two-day weekly intake to eating 500-600 calories," Hope says.

On the other hand, you can fast for 20 hours daily, 24 hours once or twice a week, or every other day.

“Water, tea and black coffee can be drunk in the window on an empty stomach,” says Hope. “But you should avoid caloric drinks.”

When it comes to what you can eat other than fasting, Dr. Lee says you don’t have to count calories, but you need to apply common sense. “If you pay attention to the wind and eat to make up for the lost time, your diet won’t work!”

“The idea is to eat a nutritious, wise diet, eat carefully and enjoy it, but we aim for a healthy diet,” she says. “Avoid processed foods as they tend to be high in saturated fat, salt and sugar.”

How Does Intermittent Fasting Work?

The idea behind an intermittent fast is that it can help you Lose weightBut how does it actually work? Basically, following intermittent fasting, your body’s metabolism switches to burning fat, producing energy.

Intermittent fasting focuses on when you can eat, not what you can eat.

“When you stop eating, your body initially uses all of the readily available glycogen as fuel, but after 14 to 16 hours it’s all exhausted, forcing you to burn fat,” explains Dr. Lee. To do. “This results in the production of a metabolic by-product called ketones, and is therefore referred to as being in ketosis.”

And perhaps that’s very natural. “When you think about it, in the days of the caveman, our ancestors probably fasted a lot of time,” Dr. Lee adds. “They ate only when they were able to kill the animals, or after looking for nuts, fruits, or berries. Their bodies were accustomed to long-term fasting.

Benefits of intermittent fasting

So what are the benefits of intermittent fasting? Here, the expert gives some overview.

✔️ Intermittent fasting results in weight loss

“Intermittent fasting can promote fat loss through reduced total energy intake and increased access to fat oxidation,” says Hope.

✔️ Intermittent fasting can reduce insulin resistance

“One of the main benefits of a diet is to reduce insulin resistance, which, if unchecked, can progress in earnest. Diabetes“Dr. Lee says.

✔️ Intermittent fasting can improve cognitive function

“Some people argue that fasting may help you focus in the morning,” says Hope. “Fasting has been shown to improve cognition and prevent age-related declines in cognitive function,” Dr. Lee added.

✔️ Intermittent fasting tends to lower blood pressure

‘One 2019 In the study, a group of patients was observed during the fast, “says Dr. Lee. “Systolic and diastolic blood pressure decreased and was associated with a significant decrease in total cholesterol levels on an empty stomach.”

Side effects and risks of intermittent fasting

While it has some major health benefits, there are some drawbacks to consider if you are considering an intermittent fast. In addition to feeling hungry and hungry for food while fasting, according to Dr. Lee, you may also experience the following:

headache: Hypoglycemia can cause headaches and a feeling of lightheadedness.

Hypoglycemia can cause headaches and a feeling of lightheadedness. Gastrointestinal side effects: Bloating, nausea, diarrhea, and constipation can all occur on an empty stomach.

Bloating, nausea, diarrhea, and constipation can all occur on an empty stomach. Feel angry or frustrated: your Low blood sugar This can cause anger and irritability.

your Low blood sugar This can cause anger and irritability. Malaise: Many people report that they feel lack of energy when they start a fasting period, but over time, the fasting period can invigorate you.

Many people report that they feel lack of energy when they start a fasting period, but over time, the fasting period can invigorate you. Dehydration n: If you can pass a lot of urine when you start a diet and you can’t maintain your fluid intake, this can lead to dehydration. Always drink plenty of water.

If you can pass a lot of urine when you start a diet and you can’t maintain your fluid intake, this can lead to dehydration. Always drink plenty of water. bad breath: Ketosis is associated with acetone in the breath.Coupled with dehydration, This can have an unpleasant odor.

Ketosis is associated with acetone in the breath.Coupled with dehydration, This can have an unpleasant odor. malnutrition: tTo avoid long-term malnutrition, be careful to eat a nutritionally complete diet on the day you eat it.

Who should avoid intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone. “It may be a useful tool for some individuals,” says Hope. “But intermittent fasting is not recommended for diabetics. Pregnant Or lactating women or people with a bad history of food.

Dr. Lee added that children should not be on this diet either. “Children are growing and usually have some physical activity, so they need regular nutrition and calorie intake,” she says.

⚠️ Always consult your doctor before starting a new diet plan.

