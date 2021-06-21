Connect with us

Health

Diagnosis of Obesity: Studies Show New Formulas for Health Measurement

An anthropometric index that takes into account gender, weight, age, height, and perimeter or a new index for obesity diagnosis called ABSI seems to be a more effective tool.

last month, Telegraph Studies from the University of Glasgow and Newcastle University have found that measuring ABSI with BMI can more accurately predict people’s risk of gut, lung, and liver cancer.

At some point, I’ve probably calculated his BMI. Today’s medical newsHas been used for over a century.

It is calculated by dividing an individual’s weight by the square of their height, used by the National Health Service to diagnose obesity, and predicts the risk of all types of health problems from loss of appetite to diabetes to COVID by researchers and clinicians. The formula used to do this. -19.

In addition, in April the Women and Equality Commission called for the abolition of BMI, explaining it as a dangerous strategy for obesity, causing eating disorders and increasing anxiety about body image.

Science Times-Obesity Diagnosis: Studies Show New Formulas for Health Measurements

(Photo: Unsplash’s NeON BRAND)
According to obesity researchers, if a man has really strong muscles, he could be overweight, so his BMI might say he’s obese, but in reality He is definitely healthy in the amount and way of fat he carries. He carries it.

ABSI formula

ABSI was developed from the beginning as a way to predict the risk of illness. Studies suggest that lower or thigh fat may be neutral or beneficial to health, but near-central fat is more dangerous with type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and dementia. It is essential to include the waist circumference as it is strongly related.

The study found ABSI, as explained in FatCalcIs much better at predicting the risk of illness and premature death than with BMI or just waist circumference.

Including waist circumference not only gives you an idea of ​​where an individual stores fat, but also the ratio of fat to muscle.

For example, if you have the same weight, but you lift the weights and start building muscle, you may lose fat from near the center, which can reduce your waist size. Nevertheless, despite his health, his BMI remained the same.

According to Dr. Mengmeng Ji, an obesity researcher at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, if a man has really strong muscles, he may be overweight, so his BMI is actually obese. You might say. Definitely healthy in the amount of fat he carries and the way he carries it.

As expected, the more popular formula

He said he hoped that BMI would decrease and ABSI would become a more popular formulation, but explained that the latter was not yet complete.

She elaborated that if you really want to use numbers to indicate excess fat or health, you still need to use a machine to detect your body fat percentage, especially where it is.

Obesity expert and former GP David Haslam National Institute for Health and Care Excellence The Chair agrees that one indicator is not enough to measure an individual’s health.

ABSI, as he elaborated, is moving forward from a simple and simple BMI, but disagreed with some and talked about how healthy the patient is.

He also says he may classify a person as “normal” if he has a BMI of 24, but is looking for other symptoms such as pallor and shortness of breath that may indicate poor metabolic health. Stated.

