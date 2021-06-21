Health
Young San Diego Heart Disease and COVID Vaccine – NBC7 San Diego
Over 300 Inflammation of the heart after COVID-19 vaccination It has been reported in young people across the United States, including some young San Diegan.
“This may be a coincidence. People may be prone to this. As is often the case with this vaccine, our own immune system reacts to our own muscles in an inflammatory way. May begin to do, “said Dr. Michael Welch, an allergist. An immunologist at Rady Children’s Hospital, where eight boys were hospitalized after suffering from painful myocardial inflammation after vaccination.
According to San Diego County, 105,308 San Diego residents between the ages of 12 and 17 are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that eight adolescents reported to have experienced heart symptoms account for 0.007 percent of all vaccinated people.
Nevertheless, cases of either myocarditis or pericarditis with inflammation of the heart or surrounding tissues are Rarely Higher than expected for this age group.
Pfizer-The shot from BioNTech is the only shot ever allowed for children aged 12-17, but young adults over the age of 18 can be vaccinated with either Pfizer, Modana, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I will.
Although the CDC admits it is “rare,” reports of myocarditis and pericarditis have increased, primarily in boys and young men, after vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna-produced vaccines. Inflammation of the heart muscle or inner layer usually occurs within a week, often after the second shot of two shots, with chest pain, shortness of breath, fast beating, flapping, or a throbbing heartbeat.
Welch said one possible explanation for the high number of men reporting symptoms could be as simple as men being vaccinated than women. He added that most cases were treated with anti-inflammatory drugs and patients remained observed for several days.
Relationship between symptoms and vaccine Not yet proven, but But the CDC says the evidence is stronger.
Welch has recovered from heart disease in NBC7 because pathogens such as enteroviruses and bacteria that cause common staph and strep infections are known to cause rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. He said it was common in patients with the disease.
“It could turn out that enterovirus is the cause of this and has nothing to do with the mRNA vaccine,” he said.
He said patients recovering from COVID-19 may also experience symptoms. Therefore, he said, further investigation is needed to prove whether the vaccine is causing the symptoms.
“In the near future, unless there is evidence of an ongoing problem in this population with this side effect, I think they will allow the vaccine to continue,” he explained.
Despite the controversy, Welch said the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.
“There is always a risk in what you do,” he said. “We still have the AMA, the Pediatric Society, and the CDC. Our county’s public health department recommends that children, young teens, and young adults still be vaccinated with this vaccine. “
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun investigating whether the condition is directly caused by the vaccine. The Immunization Implementation Advisory Board meeting, originally scheduled for June 18, was moved to June 24 and June 25 to protect the June 16 holiday weekend.
Upcoming CDC meetings will be open to the public and visible. The group will discuss the latest research and safety data on myocarditis after coronavirus vaccination, but is not expected to make any changes to the COVID-19 vaccination recommendations.
..
