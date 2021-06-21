A new analysis reveals a link between birthdays and the COVID-19 epidemic during a pandemic

Credit: CC0 public domain



In counties already high in COVID-19 infection, birthday bash may have helped spread during the peak pandemic months, according to a new analysis led by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Rand Corporation.

Report published on June 21 JAMA Internal Medicine, In counties with a high incidence of COVID-19, Household Recent birthdays are 30% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than households without a birthday. The analysis is based on data from health insurance claims.

Researchers point out that they didn’t actually count birthday Parties to their analysis. Instead, they used the date of birth of a household member as a substitute for social gatherings and face-to-face festivals.

Nonetheless, the team said the findings indicate that social gatherings, such as birthday parties, may have contributed to the infection during the pandemic.

“These gatherings are an important part of the social structure that connects the family and society as a whole, but as we show, High risk area, They can also expose homes to COVID-19 infections, “said Anupam Jena, lead author of the study, Associate Professor Ruth L. Newhaus of HMS.

Such hindsight analysis may seem outdated, as rising vaccination rates and infectious diseases are declining in many parts of the country, but the findings show that in the event of another surge, the public It holds important clues for health authorities and individuals.

“Our results may be useful for future measures,” Jena said. “They can emphasize the importance of understanding the types of activities that can exacerbate the spread of the virus during a pandemic and inform policies and individual decisions based on risk. get together With the people we know. “

From early 2020 to over a year, in many parts of the United States, many schools have been closed for face-to-face learning, most of the population works from home, and many forms of large-scale formal, including sports. The gathering was severely restricted. Events, concerts, funerals. Despite these restrictions, the country has seen more than 32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 600,000 deaths with the aim of reducing social interactions that encourage the development of infectious diseases. I did.

Experts speculate that small, informal gatherings may have played an important role in the spread of the virus, but measure or estimate the degree of risk associated with different types of social activity. It was even difficult. Without extensive contact tracing and extensive diagnostic testing, it would be very difficult to find data linking new infections to most types of informal gatherings, the researchers said.

To avoid these obstacles, Jena and colleagues sought to elucidate the relationship between social gatherings and COVID-19 by investigating whether members would increase infection rates in households that recently celebrated their birthday. .. -Together and birthdays will be embedded in the medical record and insurance database along with the COVID-19 diagnosis.

The researchers analyzed a national sample of about 3 million US households with employer-based insurance provided by Castlight Health. In the first 45 weeks of 2020, in counties with high COVID-19 infection rates, households with recent birthdays may average 8.6 more per 10,000 people than households in the same county without birthdays. understood.

The magnitude of the risk depends on the age of the person celebrating the birthday. The effect was even higher in households with children on their birthdays, with an increase of 15.8 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people two weeks after the child’s birthday compared to families without birthdays. Households with adult birthdays increased by 5.8 additional cases per 10,000. Researchers say households with children’s birthdays are less likely to cancel their birthday plans due to a pandemic, or social distances were not so tightly adhered to at children’s birthday parties. I guess there is.

Households in counties with a low prevalence of COVID-19 did not see an increase in infection rates the week after their birthday. Researchers also found that the overall association between birthdays and COVID-19 was based on the political trends of the household county, or on other factors such as whether it rained during the birthday week. Did not find anything different. Whether the shelter-in-place policy was in effect in the household county at the time of the birthday.

“We were only able to investigate one type of event that could lead to a get-together, but given the increased risk associated with having a birthday at home, informal gatherings of all kinds played an important role. It’s clear that the COVID-19 epidemic. ”