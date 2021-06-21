Studies show that children can suffer from Covid-19 symptoms in the long run





Durban: Children are less at risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, but new evidence suggests that some children are experiencing long-term symptoms or long-distance Covid-19. .. Those who have a long-range Covid-19 – according to healthline.com – Long after recovering from Covid-19, he complains of fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, poor concentration, headaches, and loss of smell. Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, said the symptoms of long-distance Covid-19 can last for more than 12 weeks. “Since most studies are based on adults, it is not yet clear how many children around the world are affected and are still experiencing long-distance Covid-19 symptoms, but ONS is Covid-19. Estimates about 13% -15% of children with symptoms that last for more than 5 weeks. “ He said it was unclear why some children and some adults continued to have Covid-19 symptoms. Long-term Covid-19 symptoms can be caused by active viruses remaining in the system. Reinfection with the same or new Sars-CoV-2 mutants, immune system problems, or existing conditions can occur. Chronic fatigue syndrome can persist, according to some researchers. According to Hulett, research is underway to better understand the long Covid-19, but there is still a lot of speculation and not all answers have been obtained yet. “Parents need to carefully observe their children for no subtle signs, which may indicate prolonged symptoms of Covid-19, especially if the person infected with the virus has had significant exposure. There is sex, “he said. Symptoms after Covid-19 infection were initially thought to be fatigue and malaise, muscle and joint pain, headaches, and respiratory problems. “Currently, there can be up to 100 other symptoms, according to evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These symptoms include gastrointestinal problems, nausea, dizziness, attacks, skin complications, and depression. It includes illness, anxiety, dizziness, and other symptoms. “He said. Hulett added that it is the responsibility of trained healthcare professionals to provide adequate care and assist in managing Covid-19’s ongoing symptoms. Hulett calls a doctor or local health department to all parents whose child may be experiencing ongoing symptoms and provides local guidelines (hand washing, masking, self-isolation, social distance). We recommend that you continue to delay the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to it. IOL

