Health
Thousands of COVID-19 survivors fighting deadly black fungal infections in India
Survivors of COVID-19 in India are facing the epidemic of black fungal infections following the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2021.
As of June 11, approximately 31,216 patients had Mucor’s disease and 2,109 died from the infection. This is a 150% increase over the last three weeks. Reported by Business Insider Monday.
Most of the patients are recent visitors Infected with COVID-19, Some doctors hypothesize that the outbreak may be due to Oxygen deficiency Business Insider reported with the surge in hospitalizations in the spring.
India’s staggering COVID surge has led many doctors to rely on patients being given steroids, sometimes in excess.
It may have left them vulnerable to “black fungal” infections — the case soared from “negligible levels” to 30,000 in three weeks, the NYT reports. https://t.co/AsC0hnsLRS
-Axios (@axios) June 20, 2021
Those who received steroid injections to fight COVID-19, which was used instead of oxygen when not available, may have weakened the recipient’s immune system and exposed to air spores that caused mucor disease. ..
“Mucorosis will trail back to baseline once the COVID case has subsided, but it can recur in the third wave unless you know why. [it’s] Happening. “Epidemiologist Dr. Dileep Mavalankar New York Times Regarding the black fungus epidemic.
According to Business Insider, India also suffers from a deficiency of amphotericin B, the leading antifungal drug commonly used to treat black fungal infections. (Related: Men who apply cow dung themselves to fight COVID-19 in India, doctors beg them to stop)
India’s healthcare infrastructure, which almost collapsed under the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 cases last month, is now facing another challenge. It is a deadly fungal infection called mucor disease, commonly known as “black fungus”. https://t.co/aRtYkEB3FM
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 21, 2021
As a result, some doctors have relied on cheaper drugs that are effective but potentially toxic and can cause kidney damage, The Times reported.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fungal outbreak was a “new challenge” to India’s recovery after the outbreak of COVID, emphasizing the need to “build a system to tackle new issues” in The Times. The paper reported.
India recently Purchased 300 million times Of an unapproved COVID vaccine used for rapid distribution if approved by the government.
