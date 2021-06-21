Blame COVID-19 can help couples survive pandemic-related stress





Credit: CC0 public domain

Routine frustration, such as work stress and financial anxiety, often impairs relationships, but how do couples deal with unprecedented challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic? Those who blamed the pandemic stress more than their partners were happier in their relationship. Social psychology and personality science Report. Previous studies have shown that romantic partners tend to be more critical of each other when experiencing common stress, but major events such as natural disasters do not necessarily impair relationships. It is not related to. People may be more aware that stress is affecting them, as these critical stressors stand out more than in everyday situations. “Because of this perception, when a major stressor occurs, romantic partners are less likely to blame each other’s problems and more likely to blame the stressors, which has the negative impact of stress on the relationship. It could be mitigated, “says Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin and one of the co-authors of the study. COVID-19 PandemicDue to its widespread influence, presents its own context for testing this concept. Researchers analyzed data collected from 191 participants early and seven months after the pandemic, and blamed the pandemic on the problem, thereby impacting stress, known as stress spillover, on their relationships. I investigated whether it could be mitigated. “As expected, people generally blame pandemics for current problems rather than blame themselves. Romantic partner“Individuals who blamed the pandemic more were more resilient to the harmful effects of stress,” Neff said, pointing out that this trend has significant relationship benefits. Participants responded to a questionnaire assessing how much they blamed the cause of the pandemic problem. This was followed by a 14-day daily survey focused on stressors in daily life, relationship satisfaction, and reports of negative behaviors shown to partners. Blame pandemics can reduce the harmful effects of stress on relationships, but it does not eliminate them. Relationships may suffer if the couple knows the impact of stress on their relationship, but the stressful situation exceeds their coping capacity. Nonetheless, this study shows the importance of recognizing that stress can color the way partners recognize their relationships and interact with each other. “When a couple knows it stress May be affecting them RelationshipIt’s easy for a couple to take responsibility for moving the problem away from each other to the stressor. By doing so, partners can support each other more effectively and ultimately succeed in surviving difficult times. ” The COVID-19 pandemic was the “worst case” of domestic violence For more information:

Lisa A. Neff et al, Blame the Pandemic: Buffering the Association between Stress and Relationship Quality during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social psychology and personality science (2021). Lisa A. Neff et al, Blame the Pandemic: Buffering the Association between Stress and Relationship Quality during the COVID-19 Pandemic,(2021). DOI: 10.1177 / 19485506211022813 Provided by

Society for Personality and Social Psychology





Citation: To blame COVID-19, couples blame pandemic-related stress (June 21, 2021) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-blaming-covid-couples-weather-pandemic-related Helps to get from. html

