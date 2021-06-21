Connect with us

Health

Wales’ Leading Public Health Physician on Delta Variants and Our Fight Against It

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


Leading public health experts warn that delta variants of the coronavirus are “rapidly growing and expanding” throughout Wales.

Dr. Giri Shankar, Pandemic Incident Director of the Welsh Public Health Service, More contagious strain It currently causes as many as 97% of new cases in some parts of the country.

A few weeks ago there was initial concern about B.1.617.2 in Cardiff, but it soon became clear that the largest cluster of cases was in a seaside town in North Wales.

read more: Welsh government says Welsh is at the beginning of a third wave

At the Covid Hotspot in Wales ConwyThe current 7-day infection rate is approaching 100 per 100,000 (91.3), and Denbighshire is currently the second to record no positive cases between April 25 and May 1. The number is as high as 77.3. In neighboring Flintshire, the test positive rate now reaches 6.1%, well above the Welsh average of 2.6%.

Case rates remain well below their April 2020 and January 2021 peaks, but Delta strains now appear to be present on all Wales health commissions with embedded community infections.

Worryingly, according to an analysis in Scotland Risk of hospitalization With Delta seems to be twice as many as the Alpha (Kent) variant that spread to Wales last winter. Currently, 12 people in Wales are hospitalized for Delta strains, half of whom have not received Covid jabs.



Dr. Giri Shankar is the Incident Director of the Covid-19 Pandemic at Public Health in Wales.
(Image: Wales Online / Rob Browne)

Dr. Shanker, who was awarded the MBE last month for his contributions to Wales’ public health, said the growth of the delta mutant was “not unexpected” because epidemiology was “a couple of weeks behind England.” Stated.

He said that daily cross-border travel between Wales and England (positive cases now reach 70,000) was a major driver of the virus epidemic, with increased migration and activity during the half-year break. Said there is.

Experienced health care workers also said that the number of positive cases has increased significantly among younger age groups who have not yet received one or both vaccines.

“It’s a combination of people’s movements, more contagious viruses, and a population that is mostly susceptible to young adults,” he said.

Dr. Shanker emphasized that the NHS Hospital in Wales is currently very busy with non-Covid patients as regular services are beginning to be reintroduced.

“They may not currently have many Covid patients, but the hospital beds are full due to the backlog of all other treatments,” he explained.

“As the number of cases in the community increases, it is inevitable that at some point the immune system will not be able to effectively fight off the virus or will sadly go to the hospital because of the underlying condition that predisposes it to become more severe. Some people are infected, “he added.

“The big unknown now is whether this will be a huge number. [of additional admissions] Or manageable number. We are enthusiastic about it.

“The NHS capacity is constantly reaching its limits throughout the year, so as more patients are admitted to the hospital, some non-urgent selective work needs to be suspended or postponed.

“It’s like a waterproof container with different compartments. If you squeeze a part of the system, it will appear elsewhere.”

Wales Matters provides the best coverage of Wales Online’s politics, health, education, current affairs and regional democracy directly in your inbox.

This kind of journalism is more important than ever, and we want to be able to access it all in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

To subscribe click here, Enter your email address and follow the simple instructions.

According to an analysis conducted last week, Dr. Shanker said almost all new positive Covid cases in northern Wales were delta mutations.

“Aneurin Bevan UHB, Cardiff, and Veil UHB also exceed 75-80%, so we see a” stock replacement “as a whole. The Kent (alpha) variant has already been replaced by the delta variant. “

Dr. Shanker said the Welsh government was in favor of suspending the relaxation of blockage restrictions for a month to increase the first, especially second dose of vaccine on people’s arms.

“Wales vaccinates about 20,000 to 22,000 people daily, so we can vaccinate about 150,000 times a week. We can do 500,000 jabs in four weeks, which is a mistake. It’s not useful, “he said.

“We also have time to look at the level of translation from community activity to hospital activity. If community activity increases but hospitalizations do not increase proportionately, most infected people have a mild illness. Means that “”



(Image: Wales Online / Rob Browne)

The latest research shows that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are very effective in reducing Covid-19 death and serious illness.

“But what is still uncertain is their effectiveness in preventing symptomatic infections, and their estimates range from 40% to 60-70%, depending on the various vaccine brands,” said Dr. Shankar. Says.

“But a high proportion of the vaccinated population [than other parts of the UK] Certainly an advantage. Even with the increasing number of Delta cases, our public health message is still very strong in telling people to get both doses of jabs each time their turn comes.

“And for those who have refused vaccinations in the past, it’s never too late to say’yes’ again for some reason. “

Dr. Shanker repeated the prime minister’s “strong” advice earlier this year, urging people to “not push the limits of the rules.”

“We still need to consider who we meet, how many people we meet, where we meet, and for what purpose,” he said.

“Most of the population is in compliance with the law and follows the guidance. There are occasional reports of non-compliance, but current data show that it is a minority.”



Sign up for Wales Online’s daily coronavirus newsletter, the Coronavirus Briefing, to send the latest Covid-19 updates directly to your inbox.

The Coronavirus Briefing features Wales Online’s most important story about how Covid-19 affects people, business, politics, and life in Wales. From the latest blockade announcements to infection rates, vaccine news and more, you’ll never miss an important story.

This kind of journalism is more important than ever, and we want to be able to access it all in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

It only takes a few seconds to sign up-simply click hereEnter your email address and check the coronavirus briefing box.

Scientific advisors from the UK and Wales governments say that 80% of people need to have Covid-19 immunity to reach herd immunity.

Asked if that was achievable, Dr. Shanker added: “We have achieved even higher levels than certain groups, such as the elderly and long-term care facilities.

“But we need that level of coverage across all age groups, so efforts to get all young people vaccinated in the coming weeks and months are very important. Will be. “

Dr. Shanker said that the “characteristic” of a respiratory virus is its ability to change its structure, shape, and properties. He certainly admitted that the Delta variant was not the last strain we encountered.

“That’s why it’s important to have a very sensitive and very effective surveillance system,” he said.

“Wales is in a particularly advantageous position because it has the best genome sequencing capabilities in the world. You can understand new viruses, strains, and their behavior in real time.

“At some point in the future, when vaccine technology is developed and adapted, we may see more multivariate vaccines covering multiple circulating strains, so we can put them in annual boosters. . “

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: