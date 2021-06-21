Sacred Heart, which offers free HIV testing in cities in central Michigan on Public Awareness Day





Saginaw, Michigan- Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center According to a news release, we are promoting National HIV Testing Day by offering free confidential screening at locations in Sagino, Bay City and Flint. Free tests are available from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at each location on Monday, June 28th. Bay City Sacred Heart is located on 1106N Washington Avenue. Flint is located at 2091 Professional Drive and the Saginaw branch is located on the 3rd floor of 301 E Genesee Ave. The test is 99% accurate and results in 20 minutes. Sacred Heart also provides free confidential care to those who test positive. According to the release. If you are interested, you can make a reservation by calling (989) 776-6000 or ext. 6516. Walk-ins are also welcome. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis. According to the release, about 14% of Americans living with HIV or AIDS are unaware that they are infected because they have not been tested. An estimated 400 people in the Great Lakes Bay area live with HIV or AIDS. “If you’re HIV positive, we recommend that you take a test to get an idea of ​​your condition and get medical care,” said Tom Bull Baker, Sacred Heart Community Relations Coordinator, in the release. “HIV is endemic by people who are infected and unaware of their HIV status. Early treatment and a healthy lifestyle allow most people to live a normal lifespan. . “ read more: Cases of COVID-19 continue to slide downwards in Sagino County and the region Nearly 90,000 unpowered Michigan homes after an overnight storm Two were hospitalized after stabbed flint, police say

