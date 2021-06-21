Birthdays associated with the Covid epidemic in high-incidence areas | Coronavirus





According to an analysis of about 3 million households in the United States, households that recently celebrated their birthday were more likely to test positive for Covid in areas of high prevalence. The study originated from health insurance claim data collected nationwide during the first 45 weeks of 2020 and was designed to assess the potential risk of small gatherings against the Covid-19 epidemic. Analysis showed that where the prevalence of Covid was low, there was no evidence of increased infection rates the week after the birthday. However, in areas where the virus is endemic, households with recent birthdays were about 30% more likely to be diagnosed with Covid than households without birthdays. In other words, in counties with high Covid infection rates, households with recent birthdays averaged 8.6 more per 10,000 than households in the same county without birthdays. However, the effect was even more pronounced for children with birthdays. Two weeks after the child’s birthday, there was an increase of 15.8 Covid cases for every 10,000 people compared to families without birthdays. According to a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, households with adult birthdays increased by 5.8 additional cases for every 10,000. The author focused on birthdays as it is one of the important pieces of information that can be collected from insurance claim data and is an event that may violate Covid’s policy on meeting others indoors. .. , Harvard Medical School Physician and Associate Professor of Health Policy. Complicating the situation is that the U.S. response to the viral threat that causes Covid-19 is not uniform nationwide, with a set of patchwork restrictions and masking policies imposed in regions, regions, and regions. Being (and being relaxed). State levels further complicated by socio-economic, political, occupational and ethnic diversity differences. However, Dr. Christopher Welly, a policy researcher at RAND Corporation, who is the lead author, points out that: The authors do not know if the household celebrated their birthday, but admitted that the birthday was used as a substitute for social gatherings and direct festivals. In the area where it was Shelter in place [stay at home] Jena said she did not expect a “birthday effect”. However, analysis suggests that even in such areas, the impact of birthdays is consistent with places without such policies. “Sure, it suggests that people weren’t complying with the shelter-in-place policy for this particular type of event.” The analysis also emphasized that many shelter-in-place orders targeted formal large-scale rallies, Whaley said. “I take it for granted that your family and friends don’t think you can infect you with a horrific illness, so you might be a little less vigilant.”

