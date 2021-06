Unsuccessful marriage is a high risk factor for premature death among men

A predictor of premature death may be when a man perceives that he has failed to marry. Tel Aviv University A study published on Monday.

A study from the Department of Public Health at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler School of Medicine was based on more than 30 years of research and included 10,000 Israeli men in their 40s.

Beginning to gather information in the 1960s, researchers tracked participants’ health and behavior and paid close attention to stroke deaths and common premature deaths.

Early in the study, participants were asked to rank their marriage satisfaction from 1 (very successful) to 4 (failure).

Researchers were surprised to find that just as smoking and lack of physical activity were predictors of life expectancy in men, there was satisfaction from their marriage. According to the study, the number of participants who died of stroke was 69% higher among those who ranked marriage as a failure.

Researchers also performed a statistical analysis of all known risk factors that contribute to Death from cardiovascular disease , Diabetes and excessive BMI. They found that the relative risk of dying for any reason between an unhappy marriage and a happy marriage is the fifth highest among those who are dissatisfied with the marriage. This is similar to the statistics of smokers and sedentary lifestyles.

“It’s important to note that higher risks have been observed among younger men under the age of 50,” said Shahar Lev Ali, chairman of the Health Promotion Agency, in a study. “As we get older, the gap narrows, probably due to the coordination process that our life partners experience over time.”

“These findings are consistent with other studies showing the effectiveness of educational programs that promote good living partnerships as part of a national strategy to promote public health and wellness.” He said.