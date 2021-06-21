California ranks 31st among the fastest-growing states for COVID-19





The state added 6,530 cases, resulting in a 6.2% increase in new coronavirus cases in California during the week ending Sunday. Last week there were 6,148 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. California was ranked 31st among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Last week, 79,884 cases of coronavirus in the United States were reported, down 19.6% from the previous week. With 11.87% of the country’s population, California had 8.17% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, eight states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Modoc, Sierra, and Mendocino counties. Overall, the newest case was added to Los Angeles County, with 1,489 cases. San Diego County, 546 cases. Sacramento County was 439. Weekly cases increased in 26 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Los Angeles, Turea, and San Diego counties. Shasta County reported 50 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 108 cases and 1 death were reported. Through the pandemic, 12,630 cases and 233 deaths have been reported. COVID-19 in Shasta County for the week of June 13: Women’s deaths from coronavirus will be third in June Tehama County reported 15 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 5,731 cases and 63 deaths have been reported. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus California ranks 13th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 60% of its population is at least partially vaccinated. The national percentage is 53.3%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, California reported an additional 1,076,492 vaccinations, including an initial dose of 440,971. Last week, the state received 1,051,517 vaccinations, including 380,640 initial doses. In total, California reported that it administered a total dose of 41,478,634. Throughout California, cases decreased in 31 counties, with the highest in San Mateo, Riverside, and Shasta counties. In California, 142 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 155 people were reported dead. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 3,808,258 people have been coronavirus-positive and 63,335 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,541,887 people are positive and 601,824 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

