Sharing a Bed with Your Baby: Dangerous, It Doesn’t Boost “Attachment”, Studies Show-Consumer Health News

Monday, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Whether to share a bed with your baby at night has been the subject of heated debate. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends sharing a room, but not a bed-sharing while others are promoting practice as part of an idea called attachment parenting.

Now, a new study finds that bed sharing did nothing to strengthen the bond between mother and child.

“I wanted to study this issue because it’s one of the most controversial topics in infant sleep research,” said Ayten Bilgin, a lecturer in developmental psychology at the University of Kent.

“Our main finding is that parental bed sharing for the first six months does not affect the safe attachment of the baby to the mother and the mother’s bond with the baby,” Birgin said. Stated.

In this study, data from 178 babies and their parents were analyzed with a combination of questionnaires and direct visits at maturity, followed by 3, 6 and 18 months.

In this study, sharing a bed with the baby for the first 6 months and the consequences of mother ties, infant-mother attachment, sensitive parenting, and infant behavior (attention level at 18 months, increased activity, No association was found with (such as the sustainability of the task).

The results of these findings were recently published online. Journal of Developmental & Behavioral PediatricsMay help alleviate parental concerns when choosing Absent Share the bed with your baby.

“I don’t think you need to worry about their bonds and attachments as long as your parents interact with your baby during the day,” Birgin said.

Researchers said there was little research in this area and the evidence was fairly mixed. The latest study also found that about one-third of all parents shared a bed with their baby during the first 18 months, or most of the night, due to the ease of breastfeeding and night awakening. Stated.

The study noted that there is consistent evidence that infants sharing a bed with their parents are at increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), even in the absence of dangerous situations. It was further increased if there was alcohol, drugs, parental use of tobacco, or sleep on a soft surface. This is of particular concern to infants up to 4 months old, Birgin said.

The AAP states in its website’s recommendations for safe sleep that 3,500 babies die each year from sleep-related deaths in the United States. The AAP does not recommend sharing a bed, but that does not mean that the baby should sleep in a separate room. The group also recommends that babies sleep in their cribs in the same room as their parents for at least 6 months, preferably 1 year.

The March of Dimes position is that the safest place for a baby to sleep is also to be alone in a basinette or crib, said the March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Chief Health Officer. Dr. Raffle Gupta said. Multiples should be placed in their own basinette or crib rather than sharing space. Infants should always lie on their backs. Their beds need to be solid. Do not put positioners, crib bumpers, loose bedding, toys, or other soft objects in the crib.

“It’s very important that not sharing a bed is not the same as not sharing a room,” Gupta said.

“That doesn’t mean that your baby isn’t with you just because it may not be in your bed, and giving your baby your own sleeping space to be safe, quiet and comfortable. Sometimes it’s the best thing you can do for your baby, and you’re right there, “he added.

“The mother-child duo is really important. The bond is really important. And there are various reasons why it’s good to put your baby to sleep in the crib for the hours you sleep. It will not cause difficulty, it seems from research in binding, “Gupta said.

He said it would be important to carry out ongoing research.

Birgin agreed that there was more work to be done.

“It’s very quick to make definitive predictions and conclusions on this issue,” Birgin said. This is because existing research is limited. “I hope to do more research with different samples.”

For more information

The American Academy of Pediatrics Safe sleep for infants.

Source: Ayten Bilgin, PhD, Lecturer, Developmental Psychology, Faculty of Psychology, University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom. March of Dimes, Arlington, Virginia, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer, Ph.D. in Raffrugupta Medicine. Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, May 20, 2021, online