New COVID-19 cases plummet in Massachusetts





Massachusetts reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, with 520 new cases added. This is a 34.3% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 792 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The state ranked 48th in the United States, where the coronavirus was the fastest spread per capita, is shown by USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, 79,884 cases of coronavirus in the United States were reported, down 19.6% from the previous week. Massachusetts accounted for 2.07% of the country’s population and 0.65% of the country’s cases last week. Nationally, eight states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout Massachusetts, cases decreased in 10 counties, the most in Worcester, Suffolk, and Bristol. Worcester County reported 59 cases and 4 deaths last week.. A week ago, 143 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 77,358 cases and 2,244 deaths have been reported. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Massachusetts ranks second in the state in terms of at least one vaccination, with 69.5% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 53.3%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, the state reported 196,636 vaccinations, including 65,789 initial doses. Last week, the state received 177,027 vaccinations, including 59,947 initial doses. In total, the state reported that it administered a total dose of 8,656,159. Within the state, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the counties of Hampden, Essex, and Bristol. Overall, the newest case was added in Middlesex County, with 96 cases. Essex County, 73 cases. And in Suffolk County, 66. In Massachusetts, 29 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before, 28 people were reported dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States A total of 709,395 people in the state have been coronavirus-positive and 17,968 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,541,887 people are positive and 601,824 are dead. Note: In Massachusetts, Johns Hopkins University reports data for the combined health sector in Dukes County and Nantucket County. These two counties can be displayed without a case, which distorts the county ranking. USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

