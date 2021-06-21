A rare swine flu variant found in Manitoba

In Manitoba, human cases of rare influenza strains commonly found in pigs have been identified three times this year, but the cases do not appear to be related.

State health officials say a single case of the H3N2 (H3N2v) influenza variant was found in southern Manitoba in early June.

Individuals were seeking a COVID-19 test after they began to show flu-like symptoms. The test returned negative for the coronavirus, but regular influenza monitoring processes revealed that individuals had the flu strain.

The person had only mild symptoms and then recovered, the news release said.

According to health officials, the case is isolated and unrelated to the other two human cases of the rare swine flu variant announced in April.

The state must report such cases to the Public Health Agency of Canada and publicly announce them under the International Health Regulations.

Public health officials are still investigating how the infection occurred in the June incident, but do not believe it poses an increased risk to Manitoba or the state’s food supply.

Although rare, there are occasional human cases of the influenza virus that normally infect pigs, the news release said. These viruses are not transmitted by eating pork or other products derived from pigs.

The detection of these cases in April and June may be the result of increased surveillance of respiratory illnesses taking place for COVID-19, but many of these cases occur. It may also reflect what you are doing.