Scientists invented a wacky straw that claims to cure hiccups





There are many anecdotal treatments for hiccups, but this strange-looking straw has the science to support its claim.

Hanging upside down. I’m scared to have friends. Eat a spoonful of sugar.There are many ways to cure hiccup, at least If you ask the internet.. But the problem with all these treatments is There is little real science Behind them; they are mostly, if not all, anecdotal. until now. Invented by Dr. Ali Seifi, an associate professor of Neurosurgery Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Center for Health Sciences, University of Texas, HiccAway The hiccups are reliable, reusable, and touted as an immediate remedy … and inspired by the straws / spoons McDonald’s used to serve McDonald’s. Like what you see? For other articles like this, sign up for the bodyandsoul.com.au newsletter. What is hiccups? Hiccups occur for several reasons. Eating too much, prematurely, tension and excitement, stress, alcohol intake, and even sudden temperature changes can cause the diaphragm to cramp, forcing air into the larynx and hitting the larynx with a “hick” sound. How does HiccAway work? According to the product page, hiccups can be stopped almost instantly by “generating enough pressure to lower the diaphragm while rubbing from the device and at the same time activating a throat-shaped flap called the epiglottis.” Claims. “Doing this stimulates two important nerves that cause hiccups, the phrenic nerve and the vagus nerve. This allows the brain to reset and stop hiccups.” University of Texas Studies, Jama Open Network JournalIn a survey of 249 participants, the device was shown to be up to 92% effective in eliminating hiccups. 90% said they prefer it to regular home remedies, but do not elaborate on what the other home remedies were. Hiccups are usually temporary and not serious, but can be a bit annoying. However, if it lasts for more than 2 days, it may indicate an underlying condition such as cancer, stomach problems, or bladder infection, and it is advisable to consult a medical professional. Still, if they bother you $ 14.95 That’s all you have to pay for immediate relief.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos