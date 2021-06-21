Tick ​​odds that cause Lyme disease in Tahoe

If you spend enough time playing in the mountains around Tahoe, it will surely happen someday. You can see that there are ticks.

If you are lucky, you can repel small blood-sucking arachnids. But if it’s attached, you can join the ranks of people wondering, “Am I suffering from Lyme disease?”

Experts say it’s unlikely to happen in northern Nevada, but I’ll never say it.

Monica Glia Nus, an assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Nevada in Reno, said:

Why are there so few Nevada cases? Insufficient humidity.

“Usually warm and dry weather means less mites. Mites don’t like dry and warm. They like cooler temperatures and more humidity,” says Gulia-Nuss. I will. “That’s why we don’t see many mites in Nevada. It’s too dry here.”

Due to Nevada’s dry summers and wildfire-prone conditions, the state is less friendly to mites than its humider neighbors, California and Oregon.

“If it’s too hot and dry, they come out often and can’t find or find a host,” said Jannelle Couret, an assistant professor at the University of Rhode Island who specializes in vector-born illnesses. It was.

However, as more people go out after the pandemic, “you may see more ticks than in other years,” Gulia-Nuss said.

“Emerging” infections

“Lyme disease is an emerging infectious disease that is getting worse,” said Lyme disease, which is the most common disease caused by pathogens and parasites in the United States.

Vectors are organisms that can infect humans with infectious agents, either between humans or from animals.

According to insurance records, between 2017 and 2018, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 476,000 Americans were treated for Lyme disease.

The CDC also reported that most cases of Lyme disease occur in the Midwest and Northeastern United States. In 2015, 95% of all cases were reported in the Midwest and East of the Mississippi River.

The remaining 5% of cases were reported primarily in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington.

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, only 72 cases were reported in the states from 2003 to 2012. The number of reported cases was the lowest at 1 in 2004 and the highest at 15 in 2007.

The Washoe County Health District reported one case in 2018 and four cases between 2019 and 2020.

“It’s very unlikely that you’ll get Lyme disease in Nevada,” said Jeff Knight, an entomologist at the Nevada Department of Agriculture. Tick ​​is “mainly annoying to us and our pets.”

According to the CDC, there are four types of mites in the Reno / Tahoe area: rocky mountain wood mites, western black leg mites, American dog ticks, and brown dog mites.

According to Gulia-Nuss, western black-footed mites are the most important vector of Lyme disease in the region.

However, mites, especially those carrying Lyme disease, are more common in the western hills of the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe Mountains than in Nevada, Gulia-Nuss said. Despite studying mites for nearly a decade, she first discovered mites in northern Nevada earlier this month in southern Reno.

How Lyme disease is transmitted

Tick ​​needs a bloody diet at each age to survive through several stages of its life cycle.

Mites find a feeding host by detecting body heat, moisture, vibration, or body odor. You can also identify areas of frequent movement, such as trails at the tips of grass and shrubs. They hold the vegetation on the third and fourth leg pairs and stretch the first leg pair while waiting for the host to pass by. As soon as the host strokes the tick, he climbs to the host.

When the tick finds a feeding spot, it inserts a feeding tube. Some have thorns that hold the tick in place. Preparing for feeding can take 10 minutes to 2 hours, and feeding can take several days. Mites can secrete a small amount of anesthetic saliva, which the host cannot sense. Saliva can also transmit diseases such as Lyme disease from mites to the host.

Although not prevalent in northern Nevada, tick-related incidents are most common when you wake up in the spring and summer and want a bloody diet. Almost at the same time, a person tired of crouching in the winter wants to go hiking, according to Knight.

“They’re always around, but that’s when they’re really looking for a host,” Knight said. We are just stumbling upon ticks. They are not looking for humans. “

Hiking in the country of ticks

After visiting areas where mites may occur, such as wooded or grassy areas, under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the navel, behind the knees, between the legs, Thoroughly check yourself and others, such as around your waist. For hairlines and scalp, according to the CDC.

Hikers can carry double-sided tape or lint rollers, according to Gulia-Nuss. Both are suitable for removing mites before they adhere.

According to the CDC, repellents containing DEET, picaridin, and lemon eucalyptus oil are effective in reducing mite bites. Clothing and gear such as boots, trousers, socks and tents should be treated with acaricide.

If you’re hiking with your pet, apply flea and tick medications on a regular basis, said Alisaroid, a veterinary assistant at Vanfield Pet Hospital.

“Prevention is the key,” she said.

Lloyd wears tall boots when hiking and takes his dog to level ground to avoid brushes that can contain mites.

“Whenever I get back in the car, I brush my ears and feet before I get home,” she said.

How to get rid of mites

If you find ticks on them, the CDC recommends using fine-tipped tweezers to grab the ticks as close to the surface of the skin as possible. Pull up with stable and uniform pressure. Do not twist or move the ticks. This can cause the mouth to break and remain on the skin. In this case, remove the mouth with clean tweezers. If you cannot easily remove the mouth area, leave it as it is to heal your skin. After removing the mites, clean the occlusion completely.

Avoid folklore treatments such as manicure, petrolatum, and heat to remove mites from the skin.

If you find a tick on you and want an ID card, Knight will provide a tick identification service in his office. The Nevada Department of Agriculture office is Sparks’ 405 S. 21st St. It is in.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment of Nevada and Lake Tahoe.To reach her [email protected] Or (775) 741-8588 Here’s how to support continuous coverage and local journalism:..