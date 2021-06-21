Studies suggest that COVID-19 can harm parts of the brain, even in mild cases





The research team also included members of Imperial College London and the National Institutes of Health.Observational studies Preprint formNot yet peer reviewed. The lead author declined to comment because the study has not yet been published. Researchers scrutinized before and after brain scans collected for an average of three years, with the exception of 782. UK Biobank Project.. The study group included 394 people who were infected with COVID-19 by the second scan and 388 who were not. Researchers said that many of the sick study participants had mild cases. “I’m very concerned because it suggests that the virus may have a direct effect on certain parts of the brain,” said former Food and Drug Director Scott Gottlieb on CBS-TV. It is stated in “Face the Nation”. “ “I think the balance of information we have accumulated suggests that COVID is a disease that can cause persistent symptoms,” he said. “That is, this is not a benign disease. This is something we want to avoid. And the bottom line is that there are tools to avoid it by vaccination.” Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said in a series of tweets last week that it was an “important study.” He said it seems to provide “good evidence that infections cause neurological damage to some people.” The findings emphasized the need to work to address the long-term effects of the disease, and the fact that “we should not have been the Cavaliers” for diseases for which the full effect is still unknown. He said. Dr. Eric Holbrook, Head of Nasal Sciences at Mass Eye and Ear and Associate Professor of Otorhinolaryngology at Harvard Medical School, was more cautious in assessing this study. He said the treatise had not yet been peer-reviewed. “These treatises have not been scrutinized, so we really need to be careful about what they say,” he said. Researchers have suggested that their findings may support the “popular theory” that coronaviruses enter the central nervous system through the nose. However, Holbrook said there are other possible explanations, such as the coronavirus nullifying nerves in the nose and altering brain regions due to the lack of stimulation from those nerves. He also said that researchers should ask if study participants experienced loss of odor, taste, or both, which allowed them to compare their symptoms to the changes found on brain scans. Stated. He said that people who have lost their sense of smell and taste fall into two groups. One group recovers in a few weeks, while the other group experiences longer-term loss. Many of the latter regain functionality, but it’s a slow process, he said. He said it was too early to know what percentage of people would suffer permanent losses. For this report, we used materials from Globe News Agency. Martin Finne Cane can be reached at [email protected]..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos