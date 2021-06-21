Dealing with secondary infertility in men

Puja Gupta

New Delhi – I’ve heard terms such as infertility and problems related to infertility. But did you know that secondary infertility also exists?

This condition occurs when the couple has at least one child and is trying to become pregnant again, but has not been pregnant for at least a year. This diagnosis can be confusing. Last time I was able to get pregnant without any problems. So why isn’t that happening now? In many cases, about one-third of all secondary infertility can be tracked to be due to men.

Kanchi Khurana, Senior Infertility Consultant at the Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Chandigarh, explains: However, not all men suffer from secondary infertility. A healthy lifestyle, exercise, and reduction of virtues such as alcohol and tobacco can greatly help improve the health of male sperm. But despite doing all the good things, some men suffer from secondary infertility. “

Breakdown of secondary infertility

* Varicocele: This condition is the cause of 1 in 5 male secondary infertility. Varicocele is an enlargement of the veins in the scrotum or skin sac that surrounds the testicles. This is one of the most common conditions that cause decreased spermatogenesis and infertility in men. About 30% of infertile men may have varicocele. The heated environment is deadly to sperm and can reduce sperm and cause death.

* Decreased or decreased testosterone levels: Commonly called testosterone or androgens play an important role in sperm production. Testosterone levels decrease due to aging, genitourinary or urinary organ damage, or certain medical conditions such as genitourinary infections, thyroid disease, DM, TB, mumps, small pox, stress or genitourinary surgery There is a possibility.

* Unhealthy habits: Tobacco, narcotics and alcohol can make life difficult for small swimmers. One of the last healthy pregnancies with these, the accumulation of toxins in your body can eventually catch up with you and pretend to be secondary infertility.

* Poor semen quality: As you get older, the quality of semen (which carries sperm) tends to deteriorate. After the age of 40, poor quality semen becomes one of the most common causes of secondary infertility in men.

* Stress: Stress can unleash a torrent of setbacks, including premature age groups, insomnia, chronic anxiety, and perhaps the worst infertility. Even if the first child was exposed to the same amount of stress before birth, the mental pressure could snowball and become a physical symptomatology.

* Prostate enlargement or prostate removal: Prostate enlargement can cause a decrease in sperm count and prevent ejaculation. Removal of the prostate gland due to cancer or other conditions can cause retrograde ejaculation and therefore infertility.

* Drug use: Some antibiotics and some drugs used to treat high blood pressure, for example, can affect sperm count and quality. Chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which is used for most cancers, also reduces sperm count and quality.

* Use of over-the-counter sexual lubricants: These non-toxic natural lubricants such as peanuts, safflower, vegetable oils and petrolatum are toxic to sperm and therefore are less likely to give birth.

* Chemical exposure: Pesticides, lead, industrial chemicals, and excessive heat or cold can affect male childbirth. In the world we live in, we are unknowingly exposed to toxins every day. However, some toxins are even more harmful than others. Lead-containing products, pesticides, harmful chemicals, and radiation are harmful to sperm.

* Excessive weight gain lowers testosterone levels and raises estrogen levels. Obesity, overweight, and type 2 diabetes are common causes of infertility. Weight gain often disrupts hormonal balance, leading to poor sperm production and quality.

Tips for managing secondary infertility in men

“Whether infertility is first-line or second-line treatment, the options are very similar. In most cases, eliminating the cause and treating the cause of infertility wins the battle and solves the problem. However, treatment of secondary infertility in men depends on the number and causes, “says the doctor.

* Diagnostic Survey: The simplest, most convenient, and best diagnostic survey for men with secondary infertility is a semen analysis performed after 48-72 hours of abstinence in a good fertility center. According to WHO (2010) guidelines / standards, the normal number of male sperm is over 15 million per ml. If the count exceeds 15 million per ml — antioxidants and anti-aging supplements can increase childbirth in men. Drug treatment can also improve semen quality.

* IUI (intrauterine insemination) as an option for planning pregnancy: if the count is between 10 and 15 million per ml — surgically place sperm in the womb of a woman to increase the chances of fertilization IUI (intrauterine insemination), including doing.

* In vitro fertilization: if the count is less than 10 million per ml — IVF stimulates a woman’s uterus to collect eggs, collects her husband’s sperm to fertilize the eggs in the laboratory, makes embryos, and embryos Includes returning the egg to the womb. get pregnant. However, if your sperm count is azoospermia, you need to reconfirm the cause of the azoospermia.

“Infertility can be devastating by forcing individuals and couples to make high emotional sacrifices. If treatment for secondary infertility fails, couples feel angry, sad, sad, and guilty. You may suffer from a variety of emotions, such as loneliness. You may experience a lack of sympathy from family and friends. They may tell them that they should be grateful to have one child. No. The key to dealing with secondary infertility is to open a communication channel with people near you. Lean on your partner and tell them how you feel. Please open your heart. “

Knowing that you are together can empower your bond and prepare both you and you for medical intervention. Look to close family and friends to help you navigate your headspace. There are countless online support groups for secondary infertility that you can also inspire. For professional guidance, it is a good idea to meet a counselor who can help you on the path to conception. (IANS)