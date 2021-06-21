Some blood pressure tablets can delay memory loss for up to 3 years

Elderly people taking certain types of hypotensive drugs have a high memory recall rate, suggesting that they can be used to slow down memory loss.

Researchers have found that treatment of people over the age of 50 with angiotensin II receptor blockers such as candesartan and irbesartan and ACE inhibitors such as ramipril and lisinopril reduces cognitive impairment by 19%.

According to the university, high blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure, is a risk factor for memory loss and dementia in the elderly. California, Irvine expert.

It is estimated that about one in three adults in the United Kingdom has high blood pressure, and studies have shown that treatment with certain medications can also improve memory.

Different types of drugs work differently to lower blood pressure, and some cross the blood-brain barrier and affect cognitive function.

Volunteers in this study of 12,500 adults over the age of 50 taking drugs that cross the blood-brain barrier improved their attention level after three years.

This is compared to people taking drugs that do not cross the blood-brain barrier, despite their high vascular risk.

Adults taking antihypertensive drugs that did not cross the blood-brain barrier were able to pay more attention with up to 3 years of follow-up.

Angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), calcium channel blockers, and diuretics are different classes of blood pressure lowering drugs commonly used by patients.

Research author Dr. Daniel Nation, an associate professor at the University of California, Irvine Institute for Memory and Neurological Disorders, said:

“Studies of angiotensin II receptor blockers and ACE inhibitors suggest that these drugs may have the greatest benefit to long-term cognition.”

However, he added, “other studies have shown the benefits of calcium channel blockers and diuretics in reducing the risk of dementia.”

He said this was the first to compare the potential effects of antihypertensive drugs over time between drugs that cross the blood-brain barrier and those that do not.

The drug was evaluated for its effects on several factors, including attention, language, language memory, learning, and recall.

Dr. Nation said: ‘Hypertension occurs decades before the onset of dementia symptoms and affects blood flow to the brain as well as the body.

“Treatment of high blood pressure can later have long-term beneficial effects on brain health and cognitive function.”

The research team gathered information from 14 studies of more than 12,500 adults over the age of 50 in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

They recall that older people taking blood-brain barrier-crossing blood pressure-lowering drugs have better memory recall with up to 3 years of follow-up compared to adults taking drugs that do not cross the blood-brain barrier. I found that it shows.

The study’s co-author, Dr. Jan Ho, said this is the strongest evidence to date linking ACE inhibitors and angiotensin-receptor blockers to better memory.

“People who are being treated for high blood pressure suggest that taking drugs that cross the blood-brain barrier may protect them from cognitive decline.”

The limitation of this analysis was that the author was unable to explain the racial / ethnic background differences based on the research available.

In addition, the proportion of men and women was high in the group that took drugs that crossed the blood-brain barrier.

This is important for future studies, as previous studies have shown that people of different racial / ethnic backgrounds can respond differently to different blood pressure medications. The area.

The survey results were published in the journal High blood pressure..