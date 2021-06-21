Four British develop a life-threatening condition a few days after having a Covid jab





A few days after taking AstraZeneca’s coronavirus jab, doctors said four British people were in a life-threatening condition. in the case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome It developed more than 10 days after the patient received the jab, all after the first dose, but doctors say the jab is unlikely to cause symptoms. 🔵 Read us Coronavirus live blog About the latest update 2 Two separate medical journals report cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome Credit: PA Guillain-Barré syndrome is a potentially life-threatening condition that destroys the body’s immune system. Side effects can occur with any drug, and the coronavirus vaccine is no exception. Most people who receive the coronavirus vaccine have no side effects, but some report pain at the injection site, malaise, and post-jab pain. In addition to the four rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome detected in the United Kingdom, seven cases of this syndrome were also reported in Kerala, India. Three of the four cases detected in the United Kingdom had underlying disease and no patient was previously diagnosed with Covid-19. A British patient was found in Nottingham, which was vaccinated by about 700,000 people. Articles based on Nottingham’s data have not yet been peer-reviewed and have been published in journals. Annual Neurology Report, With detailed paper Case study in India.. Guillain-Barré Syndrome Symptoms Guillain-Barré Syndrome (pronounced Guillain-Barré) is a very rare and serious condition that affects nerves. Most people recover completely, but it is fatal and can leave people with long-term problems. Symptoms begin on the feet and hands before they spread to the arms and legs. It occurs when the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells. About two-thirds of cases follow a viral or bacterial infection. The most common infection associated with the syndrome is the bacterium Campylobacter jejuni. It infects the gastrointestinal tract and generally causes diarrhea. Other early signs are: Numbness

Pins and needles

Muscle weakness

pain

Balance and adjustment issues If Guillain-Barré Syndrome causes blood clots or severe dyspnea, Guillain-Barré Syndrome can lead to death. One in 20 is fatal. Experts in both the UK and India said having a jab was more important than not having a jab and the risk of catching Covid-19. Dr. Christopher Allen of the University of Nottingham explains: “If the link is the cause, it may be due to the cross-reactive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer and components of the peripheral immune system.” Dr. Allen said the symptoms began 11 to 22 days after the first vaccination and the patient was 20 to 57 years old. There was no associated medical history. The other three had ulcerative colitis, asthma, and high blood pressure. The patient was treated with antibodies and steroid tablets. Vaccine is safe Dr. Allen and colleagues said it was not certain that the jab caused the neurological disorder and that it could have happened by accident. The team added that this development demonstrates why jabs need to be monitored and reported so that patients can receive the support and support they need after vaccination. “The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is very safe,” he added. The second treatise was written by Dr. Bobby Barkey Malamat, who stated that the vaccine was “unlikely” to cause the syndrome. In India, four women aged 40-70 were involved, and three needed a ventilator. 2 Parental warning GP in preparation for a surge of dangerous children’s viruses-6 signs to watch out for Killer habit I drank too much energy drink and had a heart attack Take a deep breath Asthma inhaler “speeds up Covid’s recovery by 3 days” in hopes of ending the blockade Delta force A shocking map reveals that delta variants spread in a week-is your area at risk? Historical drama Do Covid Vaccines Cause Menstrual Problems? Nerve injuries around the face and head occurred in 4 patients-this occurs in less than 5 percent of Guillain-Barré cases. Dr. Malamat also defended the vaccine, saying that “the benefits of vaccination also far outweigh the risks of this relatively rare outcome.” Apart from the cases in Nottingham and India, six cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome have been reported in Australia following the AstraZeneca jab. This condition causes weakness, numbness, and tingling. If it involves the respiratory muscles, it can be fatal. Health Minister Matt Hancock says the government is working on a booster jab program and needs to get clinical data in the coming weeks.

