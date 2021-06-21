West Nile virus in mosquito pools in Lucas County





A sample collected near Ottawa Park on June 10 was the first virus-positive in Ohio this year.

Toledo, Ohio — Editor’s Note: The attached video was originally aired on May 22, 2021. The pool of mosquitoes in Lucas County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health on Monday. A sample collected near Ottawa Park on June 10 was the first virus-positive in Ohio this year. In response, representatives of the Toledo Community Sanitation District (TASD) said they would increase treatment around the positive pool and continue to monitor local mosquito populations. This positive mosquito pool should not be interpreted as a comprehensive risk indicator, sanitary district officials said. Instead, it should serve as a reminder that the West Nile virus is present and that precautions should be taken in situations where people are exposed to mosquitoes. As of Monday, there are no locally acquired human cases of mosquito-borne disease reported in Lucas County during the 2021 season. Recommended precautions To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellents, including DEET Whenever there are mosquitoes.

Whenever there are mosquitoes. Wear long, loose, light-colored clothing and socks When outdoors.

When outdoors. Mosquitoes can chew thin clothes, so Spray clothing with repellents, including DEET or another EPA-registered mosquito repellent.

Wear protective clothing and repellent from dusk to dawn Alternatively, consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Alternatively, consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times. Mosquito resistant house Installation or repair of screens on windows A door to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

A door to prevent mosquitoes from entering. To deal with the breeding of mosquitoes around the house Eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds Helps prevent mosquito-borne diseases after heavy rains and floods.

Helps prevent mosquito-borne diseases after heavy rains and floods. To reduce mosquito breeding Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, bird baths, and other water retention vessels .. BTI (BTI), a product designed to control mosquito larvae if the homeowner has a container that is too large to be emptied.Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), You can find it at home improvement stores.

.. BTI (BTI), a product designed to control mosquito larvae if the homeowner has a container that is too large to be emptied.Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), You can find it at home improvement stores. for Contact TASD for pools on the ground that will no longer be used Get consulted to determine if the pool can be deleted at no additional cost. What the city is doing West Nile virus risk gauges and maps will be updated as mosquito test results are received throughout the season. Click here for the Toledo Area Sanitary Area website. Sanitary district leaders said the number of annoying mosquitoes was low this year, but the number of species concerned about spreading the West Nile virus to the population was very high. To combat this mosquito, TASD has adopted an integrated approach of reducing breeding sources, treating larval mosquito habitats, and treating nighttime fogging. The night spray schedule can be found on the TASD website If you press option 2, it will be available as a message recorded at 419-726-7891. If you’re worried, sign up for the latest information on mosquito conditions and notifications of upcoming spray treatments near your home, blue at the bottom.[メール通知]You can also receive it from the bell. TASD website. In addition to West Nile virus, there are several other diseases that mosquitoes can infect humans, such as La Crosse encephalitis virus, Jamestown Canyon virus, Saint Louis encephalitis virus, and Eastern equine encephalitis virus. For preventive messages, surveillance, or up-to-date mosquito-borne disease information Click here for the Ohio Health Department mosquito website. Details of WTOL

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos