June 22nd Morning Briefing: New Vaccine Milestone When Children Approve Jab | 1 News

Kiwi’s children will soon be covered by the Covid vaccine, the travel bubble with Victoria is ready to fly again, and All Blacks will nominate four debuters and a new captain for the latest team.
Teens receive Pfizer vaccine-file photo.Source: Getty
Hundreds of thousands of kiwi children will soon be eligible for the Pfizer Covid vaccine after Medsafe Temporarily approved for use at ages 12-15..
The government is expected to approve the move by the end of the month, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stated that vaccination of children is “for all our benefit.”
She says vaccination of children helps protect a wider community, as children have been shown to be infected with the virus.
Health leaders welcome this move.But some call it vulnerable children You should hit the vaccine queue..
Ardern too Rejected the concept New Zealand lags behind the rest of the world in overall Covid vaccination coverage.
She told TVNZ breakfast that the OECD rankings (New Zealand was last in place as of June 15) mainly measure initial doses.
She says New Zealand is “fully vaccinated as we go” while other countries are suspending their second dose in the face of an outbreak.
Meanwhile, the medical council warns doctors that disseminating false information about vaccination deployments and Covid-19 itself can cost their work.
Medical Council Chair Dr. Curtis Walker says A few doctors are plotting..
He states that doctors’ opinions about health are so important in the community that doctors who find themselves disseminating false information may lose their right to practice medical care.
Victoria Bubble Set to Reboot
Suspension of unquarantine trip between New Zealand and Victoria Scheduled to lift at 11:59 pm..
Passengers will no longer need a pre-departure Covid test starting today, but it is recommended that all travelers monitor their symptoms and undergo a test if they do occur.
Meanwhile, New South Wales health officials are concerned about the low number of tests in New South Wales. The latest Sydney Covid cluster expands to 11 cases..
Given that some people were infected with the virus after very short contact with positive cases, restrictions in the city could be extended. Authorities require that even the slightest symptom be tested.
All Blacks nominates four debuters
Four newcomers have been nominated on the All Black Steam for future testing against Fiji and Tonga.
Finlay Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Quinn Tupaea, Ethan de Groot are all Join a team of 36 people..
The team also welcomed a new captain for the July test and is leading the team in the absence of Sam Cane, who was injured by Sam Whitelock.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s investigation into the risk of head injuries in contact sports like rugby continues to be debated.
US neuroscientists say contact sports for children under the age of 14 Should be bannedBut one of New Zealand’s leading sports doctors Dismissed the idea.. John Mayhew says it’s actually older teenagers who need to be more aware of the risk of head injuries.
Helen Murray, a neurology researcher at the University of Auckland, also believes Needs a deeper understanding of recurrent brain injury Before the proper association between rugby and CTE in brain disease becomes clear.
East Coast purification continues
Civil defense crew members were on the ground in areas affected by the floods on the East Coast, assessing the damage caused by the heavy rains on the weekends.
MetService estimates that it rained about 100 mm in 12 hours in some areas of northern Gisborne.
East Coast MP Kiri Alan visited some of the small communities affected by the flood yesterday, just three weeks after finishing cancer treatment.
She provided her support to Farnau He praised the people who were chased by the flood and gathered to help each other.
Flyers angry at new rates
Air New Zealand’s unaccompanied minor service was a gift to many families scattered throughout the country, but one of those families was angry at the added string and cost to the service. I am.
While the rates for unaccompanied minors have been raised, the new rules also stipulate that children must book fares that include check-in bags.
Investigated by FairGo Reasons for airlines to do so here..
Other news to watch this morning:
-Fiji reported 126 new Covid-19 cases Another death from the virus has also been recorded in the last 24 hours.
-Barnaby Joyce Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister again After defeating Michael McCormack in a Nationals leadership outflow.
-Inadequate control of the 2017 Mycoplasma bobis outbreak caused serious and lasting trauma to the affected farmers. According to a new study..
-According to a new analysis, ACC Prejudice against women, Maori and Pacifica..
— Protesters picketed Outside of Rocket Lab’s Auckland headquarters, we are calling for the end of military satellite launches.
-Laurel Hubbard Named With the New Zealand Olympic Weightlifting Team – But The question has been raised again About the fairness of her entry into the contest.
–Re: Let’s take a closer look New Zealand’s “secret” glacier Found in North Island.
-And Lord announced that he would be back on stage in New Zealand. Her new solar power tour..
Lisma Shuson is about to.Source: 1 News
What do I need to be a professional wrestler? After all, there’s a lot of hard work, flexibility, and some nasty moves.
Seven Sharp’s Lis Matthewson, convinced that his boss had all these skills, took part in an open tryout this week at one of the country’s largest professional wrestling venues.
.. Above all, he received the name of wrestling, which is sure to scare back pain, chest pain, and the hearts of any person.You can check out Here his professional wrestling trip..