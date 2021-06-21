Health
Delta COVID-19 mutant spread across Missouri, according to wastewater analysis
First noticed on May 10th at Branson’s wastewater system COVID-19 delta variant According to a professor at the University of Missouri, it spread like a wildfire throughout the state, with no signs of an outage.
“The delta mutant started in Branson,” said Mark Johnson, a professor of molecular biology and immunology. University of Missouri School of Medicine.. “From there, it spread to the rural areas of the state.”
Johnson, along with Jeong Holin, is an assistant professor and chief scientist in the bioremediation program at MU University of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Analyze wastewater in systems around the state for COVID-19 For Missouri Senior Health Services Department.The results are published in Online map.
Delta variant with India Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It is raised as a concern as it is more easily transmitted, may reduce the effectiveness of treatment and may overcome current vaccines.
“We observe that it spreads faster,” Johnson said. Delta variant. “It literally took three weeks to clear the state.”
He compared the variant’s progress of first igniting a dry crater before spreading to consume the entire forest.
It spread from Branson to Springfield, Joplin, and Neosho in southwestern Missouri. It has also appeared in Mexico, central Missouri. Broofkield in northwestern Missouri; lick in south-central Missouri.
More:Delta variants account for 10% of new COVID cases in the United States. Do Americans Need to Worry?
National media outlets like CNN and NPR contacted Steve Edwards, President and CEO of Cox Health in Springfield, to talk about this variant.
Edwards warned public radio audiences across the country on Friday that “a variant of Delta is coming.” Springfield health leaders believe that aggressive delta mutations are involved in at least 90% of new cases of COVID-19 in the region, Springfield newsreaders report.
Edwards told Cox Hospital that the affected people were young, previously healthy, and had no serious underlying illness.
The Linn County Health Department has diagnosed 400 COVID-19 patients since May 17. As of the end of April, there were only three cases per week in Linn County.
He said the increase in COVID patients usually occurs 2-3 weeks after the virus is detected in wastewater.
More:The CDC director said the highly contagious Delta variant is likely to predominate in the United States.Latest COVID-19 update
DeltaCOVID-19 variant moves from rural to populous areas
The British variant began in big cities and spread to rural areas of the state, Johnson said. Delta variant We are moving from rural areas to populated areas. The latest measurements show delta variants in wastewater in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions.
“Missouri’s prevalence is currently the highest in the country,” Johnson quoted the New York Times website as saying that Missouri’s prevalence is 11 per 100,000, an increase of 72 percent in 14 days. Said.
According to Johnson, there is no risk of getting COVID-19 from wastewater.
More:According to scientists, Delta is the “most serious” variant of COVID-19. How does it affect the United States?
Some people have caught the mutant after vaccination, but vaccination remains important, Johnson said.
“Vaccines provide protection against all of the various mutants,” Johnson said. “Protection may not be 100%, but you should always get the vaccine.”
Springfield News-Leader Harrison Keegan contributed to this report.
