COVID-19 causes cognitive and behavioral changes, especially among young adults

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio COVID-19 infection was correlated with cognitive and behavioral changes within 2 months of discharge, according to the results of a small study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Society of Neurology. The results of the study showed that patients under the age of 50, who the researchers identified as the youngest patients, experienced the most severe changes. “Our study confirmed that significant cognitive and behavioral problems are associated with COVID-19 and persist for months after disease remission,” the author of the lead study. maximum Philippi, MD, A professor of neurology, a director of a neurology internship school, and a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy at Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan said in a press release. “A particularly disturbing finding is the executive function changes we find that can make it difficult for people to focus, plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms Affected 3 out of 4 younger working age patients. “ Filippi et al. Aimed to characterize the cognition and behavior of 49 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. The researchers performed a neuropsychological evaluation and brain MRI within two months of discharge. They recorded the rate of cognitive and behavioral changes and collected data on the total brain volume of these patients, as observed in normative data. They also drew a correlation between neuropsychological performance, Brain volume Severity of acute respiratory symptoms on admission. Researchers found that 16% of patients had depressive symptoms and 18% reported PTSD. Almost half (45%) of the study population had higher-order dysfunction, 30% had visuospatial problems, and 25% had long-term problems with linguistic and nonverbal memory. Filippi et al. Reported that the youngest patients, or patients under the age of 50, had a “most severe” profile, and 75% of these patients had higher-order dysfunction. Half of the patients in this group (50%) also had pure visuospatial dysfunction, and 40% had major long-term memory problems. Researchers have observed a negative relationship between frontal cadre performance on admission and the severity of acute respiratory symptoms in all patients (r = –0.347; P <.01). However, according to research results, they reported that there was no significant relationship between cognitive ability and brain volume. Cognitive and behavioral changes occurred independently of the structural integrity of the brain, Philippi and colleagues found. Whether these changes are directly correlated, according to researchers, is “not yet determined.” COVID-19 infection Or, in addition to whether they are reversible or part of a neurodegenerative process, they are accompanied by their “related consequences”. “Both larger studies and long-term follow-up are needed, but this study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems.” Elisa sing,PhD, A researcher at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, the lead author of the study said in a press release. “Proper follow-up and treatment are essential to ensure that these previously hospitalized patients receive the appropriate support to help alleviate these symptoms.” reference: European Academy of Neurology. New studies show that COVID-19 causes serious cognitive and behavioral problems in patients. available: https://www.ean.org/congress2021.. Accessed on June 21, 2021.

