Vaccine key in the fight against COVID-19 variants

Delta variants of the new coronavirus are now reaching the United States as well as Michigan, and health officials believe they pose a threat to unvaccinated individuals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first Delta variant detected in India now accounts for nearly 10% of all infectious diseases in the United States. In addition, this variant is of great concern as it is even more contagious than previous variants that are distributed nationwide.

Dr. Josh Myerson, Medical Director of the Department of Health in Northwestern Michigan, said: “If fully vaccinated, that is, two weeks after the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or two weeks after the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is sufficient from COVID illness. Protected by.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves and prevent this variant from becoming widespread and dominant in the United States and reaching communities in northern Michigan,” Myerson said. I added. “In the future, we need to continue to increase doses to mitigate the spread of this and new mutants.”

Lisa Peacock, a health officer at the Department of Health in northwestern Michigan, said the agency has four county jurisdictions (Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Ozego counties).

“We are looking for clinic sites, especially in Antrim and Ozego counties,” Peacock said. “We welcome suggestions from residents of these two counties who want to request us to host vaccination clinics in their business for our employees and community members.”

To view the clinic hosts scheduled for the rest of the month, visit the following website: www.nwhealth.org..

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination continues to slow throughout the United States.

Last week, only six states reported initial doses at a pace of at least one-quarter of the peak rate. Six other states reported initial doses at less than one-tenth of their peak rate.

“We are heading for a summer of joy, blessings, and virus release, but in all of our national progress, low levels of immunization endanger too many communities. “White’s Jeff Seienzhaus Coronavirus Response Coordinator said in a briefing last week.

“Low vaccination rates in some communities are an even greater concern now that we are facing the threat of new, more dangerous variants, especially the Delta variant.”

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 60.8% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least for the first time.

State Health Department data is also shown in Emmet County. 65.44% of individuals over the age of 16 receive at least the first dose, followed by Charlevoix County at 62.68%, Antrim County at 57.48% and Otsego County at 53.9%.

On Tuesday, June 22, Michigan will lift the remaining major restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time in 15 months and there is no limit on the collection size.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said restaurants and venues could return indoor capacity from the previous 50% limit to 100% on June 22 due to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccines. Announced.

The state also eliminates the need for face masks publicly or indoors. Michigan officials had previously indicated plans to end the restrictions by July 1.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the medical professionals and medical professionals who have been at the forefront of keeping us all safe,” Whitmer said in a statement. “And I’m very grateful to all the important workers who kept the state moving. Millions of Michigan rolled up their sleeves to get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to Dar, we were able to make these changes in advance. Schedule. “

Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said lifting the restrictions is great news, but there’s more to do.

“We cannot be vigilant, as several variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to be prevalent in our state, including the delta mutant of concern,” said Cardan. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool needed to reduce the spread of the virus. We recommend that all people over the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Talk to your health care provider, your local pharmacist’s local health department about joining millions of vaccinated Michiganders.”