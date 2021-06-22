DHEC: How to prevent mosquito bites and virus infections | News





Greenville, South Carolina (FOX Carolina)-National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Greenville’s mosquito squad and Billy Scale say the season is on the rise. “It was a really big season for mosquitoes,” Scale said. It’s the second day of summer. And if you’re outside, especially near water, it’s likely that you’ve been bitten or somehow ever tried to avoid bugs. The State Department of Health and Environmental Management provides tips on how to avoid these nasty bites and the potential viruses that accompany them. Shimon Oi tries to prepare as much as possible. “Usually I just try to turn it off! Or spray all sorts of insect repellent sprays, and usually they’re fine, but I can be a little more careful,” Oi said. Oi wore shorts while visiting his hometown of Upstate from Cincinnati. “I came to Greenville like two days ago. I was used to cicadas, so I thought there were no bugs anywhere. When I thought,” Oh, that’s okay, “I was bitten by a mosquito. On my feet, “said Oi. According to DHEC, there are 61 species of mosquitoes in our state. Not all of them chew, but chews can cause serious health problems by spreading the disease. “I’ve heard about West Nile virus. I try to be as conscious as possible, but I think I was a little careless this time,” says Oi. According to DHEC, this is not only West Nile virus, but also Eastern equine encephalitis virus, Lacrosse encephalitis virus, St. Louis encephalitis virus, and dog / cat heartworm. Scale says the business is already starting to pick up. “I think there are higher bite rates than we’ve seen in the past season. The number of people looking for services to control them is undoubtedly skyrocketing,” Scale said. The American Mosquito Control Association recommends three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away. drain: Empty the water container at least once a week.

Empty the water container at least once a week. dress: Wear long sleeves, long trousers, and light-colored loose clothing.

Wear long sleeves, long trousers, and light-colored loose clothing. protect: Catnip oil, citronella / citronella oil, DEET, IR 3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, picaridin, 2-undecanone, or Permethrin-treated clothing.. Be sure to follow the instructions on the product label for all repellents. “Clean the gutters as well. It’s a large breeding ground for mosquitoes,” Scale said. DHEC also states that pet and livestock owners should take steps to protect their animals. Last year, from June 24th to December 4th, DHEC detected Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in 17 horses in 10 counties, 13 of which occurred in the summer. Vaccines are effective in protecting horses from EEE and West Nile fever. Pet and livestock owners should consult a veterinarian.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos