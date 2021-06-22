Young adults are less likely to be vaccinated, according to a CDC study.





Young Americans are less likely to be vaccinated than older people, and factors such as income and education can affect vaccine hesitation, according to two new studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By May 22, 57% of adults had been vaccinated at least once. One of the new newspapersWe found s, but the percentage varies considerably with age. Eighty percent of people over the age of 65 were at least partially vaccinated, compared to 38% between the ages of 18-29. Some of the price gaps are for many young adults Was not targeted Vaccination until March or April. However, even among young Americans, uptake is slow and a significant proportion of them continue to hesitate. Researchers say that if vaccination rates are stable, by late August only 58% of people aged 18-29 will be vaccinated, while 95% of people aged 65 and over will be vaccinated. discovered.

Immunization rates were delayed for young men, people living in rural counties, and people living in counties where the majority of the population was low-income, uninsured, or lacked access to computers and the Internet. To Second study, 24.9% of the 18-39 year olds surveyed said they probably or would definitely not be vaccinated. Young people, blacks, low-income people, uninsured, living outside the metropolitan area, or poorly educated will report or will definitely be vaccinated. I’m less likely to say it. The study highlights the remaining hurdles to improving vaccination rates, with two weeks left until President Biden’s voluntary July 4 deadline to vaccinate 70% of adults at least partially.In the last few weeks his administration has been Shifted that approachAdopting more targeted strategies, including creating mobile or pop-up vaccination clinics, away from high-volume vaccination sites, Onsite vaccination event At a black-owned hairdresser. The US vaccination campaign began on December 14th. Vaccine policies vary from state to state, but healthcare professionals, adults over the age of 75, and members of other high-risk groups were generally the first to qualify. By April 19, all adults were eligible for the shot. Using vaccination data submitted by the state, a team of CDC researchers analyzed vaccination patterns in various demographic groups. They also calculated the percentage of people in each age group who received their first dose in a particular week. The “start rate” of this vaccine was highest in adults aged 65 years and older, peaking in the week of February 7, when 8% of adults in that group received their first dose.

Between April 19th and May 22nd, the proportion of 18-29 year olds who received the first dose dropped from 3.6% to 1.9%. “If current immunization rates continue until August, young adults will be significantly lower than older people,” the researchers write. In the second study, researchers investigated a nationally representative sample of adults, including 2,726 people aged 18-39 years between March 5 and May 2. While 56% expressed concern about possible side effects and 36% did not think injections were needed, they did not trust the vaccine. The study also pointed to potential strategies for increasing vaccination coverage. Twenty to forty percent of those who say they are uncertain about the vaccine, or will probably get it, would have more information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine if they could prevent the virus from spreading to their families. , Said that they are likely to be vaccinated and friends, or whether it allows them to return to normal social activity.

