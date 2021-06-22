Call on people with asthma to get the Covid-19 booster vaccine





T Charities warned that thousands of asthma patients could not get the Covid vaccine on time. This fall, we called on people to receive booster jabs. asthma The UK said that after months of turmoil about existing jabs, everyone with asthma who is eligible for the free annual flu vaccine should be included in the list when the booster coronavirus vaccine is deployed. It was. A charity calculation based on a survey of more than 1,200 asthma patients suggests that about half of people in this condition failed to get the Covid vaccine on time. Asthma UK estimates that 280,000 people who were considered at high risk of dying from Covid-19 due to asthma did not receive their first Covid jab by the end of March, when vaccination was needed, two months later. More than 100,000 people were waiting. In February, government People with asthma have the first Covid if they have a shield letter (priority group 4), have been hospitalized for asthma, or have taken 3 courses of oral steroid tablets. -19 Confirmed that vaccination is prioritized. 3 month period (priority group 6). read more However, this caused widespread confusion, with some patients turning their backs on general practitioner surgery and family doctors having difficulty deciding who was eligible based on risk. According to anecdotal evidence collected by Asthma UK from patients and clinicians, some GPs were unable to identify priorities and some medical records were incorrect. An estimated 13,300 patients were said to have no records of admission to the GP, but the criteria for steroid tablets were considered too complex to be searched by many GP computer systems. In some parts of the country, NHS According to charities, computer systems have meant that prescriptions for oral steroid tablets generated outside of the general practitioner’s practice are unlikely to appear in the patient’s general practitioner’s records. UK asthma is currently calling on the government to use a free flu immunization list that includes about 3.4 million asthma patients, claiming that it will also reduce the burden on GPs. Dr. Andy Whittamore, Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation “The NHS service works 24 hours a day, ensuring that those in need continue to receive the care they need during this crisis. “Government has the opportunity to properly deploy potential boosters and needs to listen to the experiences of patients and frontline people. “It’s clear that the current system isn’t working for GPs and asthma patients. GP surgery faces the same challenges again later this year, when we can learn valuable lessons and act now. I don’t want that. “It’s important to keep it simple. The government has the opportunity to learn the lessons of the last time and implement a simple and effective system in preparation for booster campaigns, which adds to those with asthma who are at high risk for coronavirus. Never miss your protection. You may need it. “ Sarah Woolnough, CEO of Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: Due to problems with the GP system and search criteria, even though it is eligible, at the right time. “Asthma is at risk of a fatal asthma attack, leaving people with respiratory distress and causing more than 75,000 hospitalizations each year. “The government must act as the Covid-19 booster vaccine is expected to roll out. “The best way to ensure that no one is left behind is to vaccinate anyone who needs asthma and is on the free flu vaccination list.”

