Manatee County recommends the COVID vaccine.Outbreak kills two employees

Manatee County Authorities Outbreak of deadly COVID-19 Among unvaccinated civil servants.

Two workers died from the virus last week and a group of employees tested positive for port manatees on Monday, according to county spokesman Nick Azara.

The county closed its administration office early Friday and announced that masks would be required once the building was reopened. next day, Administrator Scott Hope He reversed the course and said the mask would remain an option instead despite the outbreak.

“Fully vaccinated visitors and employees can return to work as usual,” Hope said in a statement on Saturday. It is available at each entrance and has a social distance. “

According to Hopes, an internal survey of COVID cases in county workers last week found that the virus affected only unvaccinated people.

County Commissioner Misty Servia pointed out May 11’s decision to lift the mask obligation as a possible explanation for the county’s rapid reversal of the recent demand for masks after death from the coronavirus.

“Hope soon went into health protection mode,” Serbia said. “He took all the steps reasonably necessary to keep people safe, but the board set the policy and the board decided that they no longer needed masks.”

“I still have a COVID”

Stephen Kimmel, a professor and chairman of the University of Florida’s Epidemiology Department, agrees with Manatee County’s decision to leave the mask optional.

But he says the deaths of two employees should call on unvaccinated people to do so as soon as possible.

“I think the guidelines need to remain the same,” Kimmel said. “If you are not vaccinated, it is advisable to wear a mask when you are around. If possible, get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, Kimmel offers to work from home.

“The real conclusion is that COVID still exists,” Kimmel said. “It’s still really dangerous, and the fact that the country is open is not a signal that you’re not vulnerable if you’re not vaccinated. Vaccines are the best so far. If you can’t get the vaccine , It is advisable to wear a mask. “

County Commissioner George Kruse said the county’s mask policy was in line with federal and state guidance, and at some point people were responsible for their own safety.

“We have the vaccine in our pockets,” he said. “Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can do it at virtually zero cost. We are giving out N95 masks. We hold all responsibility for protection to individual people. I can’t hold someone down and stab my arm with the Johnson End Johnson vaccine. When someone is walking through the door, I can’t strap the mask to someone’s face. What we can do , Just make the best decisions for people. “

“It’s devastating”

The challenge for county authorities is to persuade employees to fire.

The county cannot require anyone to be vaccinated, and inquiring about employee vaccination status violates HIPPA law.

Serbian and commissioner Carol Whitmore said last week he spoke with several unvaccinated county officials.

Whitmore said concerns tend to be primarily cultural. Others told her she was waiting for it to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and some simply don’t like needles.

“It’s devastating,” Whitmore said. “Hopefully this convinced some who were on the fence to get the vaccine. There is still work to be done. Education is power and they make informed decisions. can do.”

Manatee County will offer another COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to employees at 10 am on Friday in the County Administration Building.