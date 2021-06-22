Health
Manatee County recommends the COVID vaccine.Outbreak kills two employees
Manatee County Authorities Outbreak of deadly COVID-19 Among unvaccinated civil servants.
Two workers died from the virus last week and a group of employees tested positive for port manatees on Monday, according to county spokesman Nick Azara.
The county closed its administration office early Friday and announced that masks would be required once the building was reopened. next day, Administrator Scott Hope He reversed the course and said the mask would remain an option instead despite the outbreak.
“Fully vaccinated visitors and employees can return to work as usual,” Hope said in a statement on Saturday. It is available at each entrance and has a social distance. “
If you miss it:Manatees employees die in an outbreak of COVID-19 among county officials
And:What is Sarasota-Manatees doing to vaccinate teens before school begins in August?
Background:Manatee County moves to remove COVID-19 restrictions from government buildings
opinion:Newly vaccinated county commissioners need to step up in Manatee County
According to Hopes, an internal survey of COVID cases in county workers last week found that the virus affected only unvaccinated people.
County Commissioner Misty Servia pointed out May 11’s decision to lift the mask obligation as a possible explanation for the county’s rapid reversal of the recent demand for masks after death from the coronavirus.
“Hope soon went into health protection mode,” Serbia said. “He took all the steps reasonably necessary to keep people safe, but the board set the policy and the board decided that they no longer needed masks.”
“I still have a COVID”
Stephen Kimmel, a professor and chairman of the University of Florida’s Epidemiology Department, agrees with Manatee County’s decision to leave the mask optional.
But he says the deaths of two employees should call on unvaccinated people to do so as soon as possible.
“I think the guidelines need to remain the same,” Kimmel said. “If you are not vaccinated, it is advisable to wear a mask when you are around. If possible, get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
For those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, Kimmel offers to work from home.
“The real conclusion is that COVID still exists,” Kimmel said. “It’s still really dangerous, and the fact that the country is open is not a signal that you’re not vulnerable if you’re not vaccinated. Vaccines are the best so far. If you can’t get the vaccine , It is advisable to wear a mask. “
County Commissioner George Kruse said the county’s mask policy was in line with federal and state guidance, and at some point people were responsible for their own safety.
“We have the vaccine in our pockets,” he said. “Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can do it at virtually zero cost. We are giving out N95 masks. We hold all responsibility for protection to individual people. I can’t hold someone down and stab my arm with the Johnson End Johnson vaccine. When someone is walking through the door, I can’t strap the mask to someone’s face. What we can do , Just make the best decisions for people. “
“It’s devastating”
The challenge for county authorities is to persuade employees to fire.
The county cannot require anyone to be vaccinated, and inquiring about employee vaccination status violates HIPPA law.
Serbian and commissioner Carol Whitmore said last week he spoke with several unvaccinated county officials.
Whitmore said concerns tend to be primarily cultural. Others told her she was waiting for it to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and some simply don’t like needles.
“It’s devastating,” Whitmore said. “Hopefully this convinced some who were on the fence to get the vaccine. There is still work to be done. Education is power and they make informed decisions. can do.”
Manatee County will offer another COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to employees at 10 am on Friday in the County Administration Building.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]