Drinking all types of coffee reduces the risk of liver problems, the study says.

“Coffee is widely available and the benefits of our research may mean that it can provide potential prophylactic treatment for chronic liver disease,” said a research author at the University of Southampton School of Medicine. Dr. Oliver Kennedy said. Britain, in a statement.

“This is especially valuable in countries with low incomes, poor access to health care, and the highest burden of chronic liver disease,” says Kennedy.

Risk factors for liver disease include non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is the accumulation of excess fat in hepatocytes that is not caused by drinking, obesity, diabetes, smoking, hepatitis B and C infections, and alcohol. I will.

Coffee is effectively a health food: a myth or a fact?
Diagnosis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that affects people with obesity, overweight, or diabetes, high cholesterol, and high triglycerides has more than doubled in the last two decades. According to the American Liver FoundationAffects up to 25% of Americans.
The incidence of liver cancer has more than tripled from 1980 to today, but “mortality has more than doubled.” According to the American Cancer Society.

Causes of liver cancer include diabetes and non-alcoholic liver disease, as well as heavy drinking and hepatitis B and C infections.

Diagnosis of liver cancer has increased worldwide over the decades-a 2018 study We found a 75% increase in cases worldwide between 1990 and 2015.
Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the world According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Approximately 83% of cases occur in developing countries, especially Asia and Africa. The survival rate is low because there are no initial symptoms, and cases of liver cancer are progressing considerably at the time of diagnosis.

Large study, but only one at a time

This study investigated the coffee consumption of 494,585 participants. UK Biobank, Biomedical databases and research resources, and then followed them for almost 12 years.
While the group who drank decaffeinated or decaffeinated coffee had the greatest benefit, those who drank instant coffee also saw some benefits. Ground coffee has high levels of Kahweol and Cafestol. These are two antioxidants found in coffee beans. Shown in the study It has an anti-inflammatory effect. However, cafestol has also been shown to increase bad cholesterol, or LDL (low density lipoprotein).
This is not the first study to discover the health benefits of coffee. Drinking more than one cup of black caffeinated coffee a day, according to a study published in February Reduces the risk of heart failure in the long run.
Coffee has also been shown to reduce risk Type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple sclerosis, melanoma And others Skin cancerAnd lower the level of Coronary Calcium.. And preliminary survey According to Kennedy, drinking coffee reduces the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer.
Drinking more coffee leads to a longer lifespan, two studies say
Harvard Medical Professional Follow-up survey, Started in 1986 Nurse health surveyStarted in 1976, Coffee consumption habits of healthy men and women for decades.
“No relationship was found between coffee consumption and an increased risk of death from any cause, death from cancer, or death from cardiovascular disease. Even those who drank up to 6 cups of coffee a day. The risk of death was not high. “ I have written Dr. Rob Van Dam, Faculty of Health Sciences, Harvard University.

Beware of additives

Most studies are done by drinking black coffee. However, many add high-calorie dairy, sugar, flavored, or non-dairy creamers, and add sugar and fat. It probably denies the health benefits of the heart, Warning to the American Heart Association..

Also, in most studies, a cup of coffee is only 8 ounces. The standard “ground” or large cup in some coffee shops is twice 16 ounces.

Studies have shown that caffeine can be dangerous if overdose by certain populations. High levels of coffee consumption during pregnancy (4 cups and above) were associated with low birth weight, preterm birth, and stillbirth. 2017 study..
Past studies also Sleep problems Or Unmanaged diabetes You should check with your doctor before adding caffeine to your diet.

And, of course, these benefits do not apply to children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children and adolescents should not drink cola, coffee, energy drinks or other drinks with caffeine.

