Fatal COVID outbreaks in manatees can be delta variants





Bradenton, Florida — Manatee County Administration Building After an emergency stop was ordered on Friday due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases, it resumed on Monday morning as scheduled.

In total, five IT employees were infected with the virus. Four of the group were hospitalized and two died last week. “This is a 40% case fatality rate,” said county administrator Dr. Scott Hopes. “It has a high case fatality rate.” With epidemiologists Manatee County Health Department Worked to contact the traces, and now they are investigating whether a variant of the virus may be the cause. “My suspicion as an epidemiologist is that I’m dealing with a different variant than last year,” Hopes said. “This seemed to behave like a delta variant. They are waiting for confirmation of which variant they are dealing with.” We confirmed that the five affected employees were not vaccinated. “In fact, one individual in the IT business services sector was a 23-year-old vaccinated employee who had contact with their colleagues and was not infected with COVID-19,” Hopes said. Says. Friends and family identified one of the victims as Alcox, a longtime resident of Manatee County. He has been an athletic director for Manatees Mustang and a youth sports coach for about 25 years. He spent countless hours with his children at the 13th Ave Dream Center. “I had a conversation with him because he was ill. I would tell him,” Hey, get off the phone! He was still calling and trying to make sure things were going well. ” Said Derrick Randall, a longtime friend and colleague of the Dream Center. “It’s very difficult to express in words, and without Al, we just express to you how big a gap we have.” The second victim was a loving mother and grandmother. She was 58 years old. The county will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for its employees.

