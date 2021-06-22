COVID-19 infections can cause cognitive-behavioral problems for months: Studies | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) Patients admitted with COVID-19 may suffer from cognitive and behavioral problems for several months after discharge, according to a new study. The study was presented at the 7th European Academy of Neurology (EAN) conference on Monday, advocating the need for longer-term follow-up. Researchers at the University of Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milan, Italy, found that memory, spatial cognitive, and information processing problems may be prominent from the virus in patients after 8 weeks of COVID-19 infection. Identified. It was found that the higher the severity of COVID-19 acute respiratory symptoms during hospitalization, the lower the performance of executive function. In this study, conducted in Italy, two months after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, a neurocognitive test and an MRI brain scan of the patient were performed. One in five patients reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 16% showed depressive symptoms. Over 50% of patients experience cognitive impairment, 16% have executive function problems (working memory, flexible thinking, information processing management), and 6% have visuospatial problems (depth judgment and contrast confirmation) Experienced (difficulty). 6% had memory loss and 25% showed a combination of all these symptoms. Cognitive and psychopathological problems were much worse in young people, and the majority of patients under the age of 50 showed executive function problems. “Our study confirms that significant cognitive and behavioral problems are associated with COVID-19 and persist for months after illness remission,” said the Institute of Science and University Vita-Salute. Professor Massimo Filippi, the lead author of San Raffaele, explained. “A particularly disturbing finding is the change in executive function we find, which can make it difficult for people to focus, plan, think flexibly, and remember things. These symptoms It affected 3 out of 4 younger working age patients. “ Longitudinal observations of the same cohort 10 months after COVID-19 showed that cognitive impairment decreased from 53% to 36%, but PTSD and depressive symptoms persisted, the researchers said. .. No significant relationship was observed between cognitive ability and brain volume in the study. “Both larger studies and long-term follow-up are needed, but this study suggests that COVID-19 is associated with significant cognitive and psychopathological problems,” said San Milano. Dr. Elisacanu of Raffaele Hospital said. “Appropriate follow-up and treatment is important to ensure that these previously hospitalized patients receive sufficient support to help alleviate these symptoms,” Kanu added. .. EAN will be held online from June 19th to 22nd. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal headline and text changes.

